State Sen. Roger Victory has announced he will conduct district office hours to meet with the public on May 17 and 20. “As we continue to face COVID-19, my goal is to provide the good people of Ottawa County with chances to meet with me about state issues and talk with me about their priorities,” said Victory, R-Hudsonville. “We’ve had a great response to these office hours in the past, and – as long as we can safely do so – we’ll continue to hold them each month throughout the district.”