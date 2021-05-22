newsbreak-logo
Delaware, OH

KFC in Delaware: 11 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Delaware, OH

Kentucky Fried Chicken at 130 S Sandusky St, Delaware had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, KFC received a total of 11 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Delaware County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(2)(g) / PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge - Stating required temperatures and times for safe storage, holding, cooling, reheating of TCS food
Critical PIC (Person-In-Charge) unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling, and reheating. At the time of inspection PIC unable to correctly state proper time/temperature parameters of cooling. PIC missed the first time/temperature down to 70F within 2 hours. Also noticed on temperature checks for products cooling of par-cooked chicken was marked N/A but the facility was actively cooling chicken within the walk-in cooler.

3717-1-02.4(A)(2) / PIC - Manager Certification
Repeat Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Unable to locate serv safe individual within state database.

3717-1-04.5(B)(5) / Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils - cleaning frequency.
Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed ice chute with debris build-up by the drive-thru.

3717-1-04.4(A)(2) / Equipment components kept intact, tight, and adjusted
Equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted. Observed gaskets coming apart from hot holding units. PIC has replacements.

3717-1-04.3(B) / Fixed equipment installation - spacing or sealing.
Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed worn/discolored seal around walk-in cooler for chicken. Observed worn/missing seal around 3 comp sink. Observed missing seal in the doorway to walk-in cooler. Observed missing seal along floor/wall coving near the floor by the walk-in cooler.

3717-1-05.1(S) / Plumbing system - maintained in good repair.
Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed dripping leak at 3 compartment sink.

3717-1-06.4(A) / Repairing.
Repeat Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed light not working by the drive-thru. Observed light not working in the hood system.

3717-1-06.1(A) / Floors, walls, and ceilings.
Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed several tiles missing or cracked within the facility. Observed drains too far indented into the floor. Observed wood piece of flooring in the doorway to the walk-in cooler. Observed coving tiles by box pop dispenser coming apart from the wall.

3717-1-06.4(N) / Maintaining premises - unnecessary items and litter.
Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on-premises. Observed buffet not being used. PIC stated buffet will not be used again.

3717-1-06.4(B) / Cleaning - frequency and restrictions.
Repeat Observed rack used for a pressure cooker with build-up. Observed several ceiling tiles with debris. Observed debris above floorboards by the walk-in chicken cooler. Observed accumulation of debris within mop sink. Observed debris build-up on the back of the fry hot holding unit. The facility should concentrate on cleanliness especially in hard-to-reach places.

3717-1-06.2(J) / Ventilation - mechanical.
Ventilation not sufficient. Observed obnoxious odor by chicken cooler and back by pop machine box dispenser. The room with box dispensers had a fan blowing on the corner. Ventilation should keep rooms free of obnoxious odors.

Comments from the Inspector

PIC (person in charge) provided an electronic download (blue) serv safe certificate. Unable to locate ODH serv safe certified certificate within state database. PIC should obtain an ODH certificate and have it at the location at the time of inspection.

PIC stated that the buffet is no longer being used and will not be used again.

Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

 https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/
