At least 3 dead, dozens injured after 2 earthquakes hit China

© STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least three people are dead and dozens injured after two earthquakes hit China early Saturday.

One 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck south-central China near the city of Dali in the province of Yunnan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A second quake at a magnitude of 7.3 hit the Southern Qinghai region of central China, which is about 620 miles north of the first quake.

The agency said that while both events happened close in time, the distance between them indicates they are unlikely to be directly related.

Three people died and 28 were injured after the first earthquake, according to The Associated Press. Eight people were injured in the second earthquake, but no deaths have been reported.

The first quake struck five miles below the city of Dali, according to the AP. While it caused strong shaking around Dali, Chinese news reports indicated relatively little damage.

The second quake was followed by 453 aftershocks from the early morning to midday, the AP noted.

China’s official People’s Daily reported that work teams had been dispatched to Yunnan and Qinghai to check the situation and coordinate rescue work and disaster relief.