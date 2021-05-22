Hurricanes left as much mad as sad after double-overtime loss to Predators

Could Rod Brind’Amour be the first coach of the Seattle Kraken? It certainly is a question worth discussing. Rod Brind’Amour was an excellent hockey player. He was one of the more heady players on the ice and could beat you not only with his skill and power, but his smarts. A lot of that has helped him become one of the best young coaches in the NHL, and probably a highly sought after commodity if he and the Canes can’t work out an extension.