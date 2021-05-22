Apple Watch: You can now download Spotify playlists, albums and podcasts to your watch. Here’s how to do it
Being able to leave home without a smartphone, maybe only on your own Smart watch, But still want to hear your own Favorite music One of the users' preferences. Thanks to smartwatches with built-in memory and support Bluetooth headphones It is possible and from yesterday Spotify Adds possibility Premium users of the audio streaming service, In Download your favorite playlists, albums and podcasts on your Apple Watch.