newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Outrage after school bans Pride flags because they are a ‘political statement’

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGSGV_0a7vQczM00
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A school in Indiana has sparked a huge backlash after it ordered teachers to remove Pride flags from their classrooms.

Pendleton Heights High School principal, Connie Rickert banned the flag, claiming it stopped students focussing on learning. She said:

“Teachers are legally obligated to maintain viewpoint neutrality during their official duties to ensure all students can focus on learning and we can maintain educational activities and school operations. Our counselors are trained to respond to any student who desires support.”

Meanwhile, the president of the board of trustees for the local district compared it to a white supremacy flag and in an email wrote:

“The issue with displaying the flag in a school is a double-edged sword.

“If an LGBTQ+ flag is allowed to be displayed, then any other group would have the same ability. That could include such flags as supporting white supremacy, which is in direct conflict with LGBTQ+. I hope we can model equality and support through our actions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLfVL_0a7vQczM00
(Shutterstock / Savvapanf Photo)

But the decision triggered anger in the school community, unsurprisingly.

Responding to the ban, student Bryce Axel-Adams started a petition calling on the school to reverse the policy. It has since garnered over 4,000 signatures.

He wrote: “Having a pride flag is one of the clearest ways to say, ‘I support you, and I’m here for you. You are loved.’

“That is so important for LGBTQ+ youth, we have always been told that teachers will always be there for us, and being able to easily identify teachers we can safely go to is extremely important to our mental health.”

Bryce later added that he had received an update from the school administrators saying they had changed their stance, and weren’t banning the flags because they are “political speech”, but to “avoid a discrimination lawsuit”.

Whether they will respond to the petition and reverse the ban comprehensively, remains to be seen.

View All 145 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrators#Mental Health#School Principal#School Pride#Backlash#Student Speech#School Teachers#Lgbtq#Pride Flags#Political Speech#White Supremacy#Students#Viewpoint Neutrality#Direct Conflict#Educational Activities#School Operations#Board Of Trustees#Student Bryce Axel Adams#Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Pasco, WATacoma News Tribune

Tri-Cities parent outraged after daughter is called a ‘slave’ at school

Pasco school leaders have promised an investigation after a high school senior called a Black classmate a slave. The school district is hiring a third-party to examine the district’s policies and talk with students, staff and parents about concerns with bias and discrimination. This comes after a student told Lasharria...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Race row erupts at Rutgers law school after white student uses the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case: Classmates clash with prominent professors over call for total ban on the word

A race row has erupted at Rutgers Law School after a white law student used the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case. The first year student - a woman who has not been named - used the slur in a class of three during Professor Vera Bergelson's virtual office hours last October.
Pendleton, INPosted by
WTHR

Pendleton Heights students question removal of LGBTQ+ pride flags from classrooms

PENDLETON, Ind. — Students at Pendleton Heights High School are standing up after three teachers were told to take LGBTQ+ pride flags out of their classrooms. According to our partners at the Herald Bulletin, the rainbow flags were ordered to be taken down in the classrooms of Spanish, French and art teachers. District officials reportedly said the flags violated their "political paraphernalia" policy.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Professor’s refusal to address trans student by preferred pronouns protected by free speech, judge rules

A professor has won his appeal in a lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio which rebuked him for failing to address a transgender student using the student’s preferred gender terms.The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Shawnee State University had violated protections for free speech and free exercise of religion when it effectively mandated Professor Nicholas Meriwether to use the student’s preferred gender terms. Mr Meriwether’s federal lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicted his Christian beliefs, and read in part: “Continuing in...
Indiana Stategopride.com

Indiana high school teachers forced to remove Pride flags

Teachers at Pendleton Heights High School in the Indianapolis-area community of Pendleton were ordered by their school district to remove Pride flags displayed in their classrooms. South Madison Community Schools initially explained that teachers should be neutral on social issues and refrain from political speech. They view exhibition of the...
MinoritiesLiterary Hub

Read the open letter calling out transphobia in the British book industry.

Members of Britain’s publishing industry have written an open letter to the British publishing news site The Bookseller stating that “transphobia is still perfectly acceptable in the British book industry” and calling on publishers to educate themselves on trans issues as well as make “quiet statements of acceptance.” The open letter, titled “The Paradox of Tolerance,” compared transphobic language to other forms of discrimination and condemned the both-sides-ism of publishing transphobic material in the name of tolerating diverse viewpoints.
MinoritiesSand Hills Express

Nearly a dozen states want to ban critical race theory in schools

▶ Watch Video: CBSN Originals presents “Speaking Frankly | Symbolic Justice”. Earlier this month, Idaho Governor Brad Little became the first Republican governor to sign into law a bill that restricts educators from teaching a concept called critical race theory. And more could follow: Nearly a dozen states have introduced similar Republican-backed bills that would direct what students can and cannot be taught about the role of slavery in American history and the ongoing effects of racism in the U.S. today. But critics say the legislation isn’t aimed at what children are learning in the classroom.
MinoritiesSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why we fly a rainbow pride flag

We fly our rainbow flag for the LGBTQ+ children and teens in our community. We fly it so that the kids who walk or drive past our home know that we love them. We see them. We fly our flag for these precious children’s parents. We fly the pride flag so that after their child musters all of their courage and bravery and comes out to them, those parents know that they have friends they can reach out to.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Girl puts protesters in their place after they compare masks to slavery outside her school

A schoolgirl in California put protesters in their place after they compared mandates to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic to slavery.The small group of protesters was gathered outside John Adams Middle School and Will Rogers Elementary School in Santa Monica on Monday when the encounter occurred.In footage from the scene, the young girl and her father, Dr Blaine Pope, who are both Black, asked the group what the real issue is they are protesting.“Freedom brother,” one replies, before another adds: “This is a form of slavery, man.”Dr Pope’s daughter responds: “We have been through slavery. You have not.”As the...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Headteacher of Pimlico Academy who sparked race row revolt QUITS after school was rocked by mass pupil protests over 'racist' uniform policy, changing of curriculum, and the Union flag was torched

A London secondary school headteacher whose policies sparked a race row has quit. Daniel Smith will 'step down' as headmaster of Pimlico Academy before the end of half term. He thanked staff for their 'ongoing commitment to our students' in an email to the faculty today. 'Disciplinarian' Mr Smith introduced...
Minoritiesasamnews.com

Student group at Illinois High School accused of racism

Members of the Asian American community are condemning as racist a poster used to recruit students to join a conservative group at Glenbrook South High School in Illinois. The poster included a hammer and sickle associated with Russia along with a character from the video game “among us” and the caption “China kinda sus.”