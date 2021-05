It’s no secret that sunscreen is a must-have on any outdoor vacation to prevent both trip-ruining burns and long-term skin damage. But have you ever thought about what’s in the sunscreen you cover yourself with before a dip at the beach, and how it might be impacting the environment around you as it washes off? A growing field of scientific research shows that chemicals commonly used in sunscreens are contributing to the bleaching of coral reefs, and to an extreme degree in tourist-frequented areas—some in the Caribbean have lost upwards of 90 percent of their total reefs since the 1980s, researchers say, and some sunscreen chemicals can harm other kinds of sea life, too.