DODD COLUMN: From the outhouse to the schoolhouse

“When we pulled in the driveway the boy’s father came out on the front porch with a shotgun.”. Paul Gibson remembers his very first day on the job as a new principal. It might be more appropriate to say his first day not on the job as a principal. “I spent the day with my dad at our favorite fishing spot on Blue River. We had a great day and when I got home my wife informed me that several people had called asking where I was.” There had been a mix up on the dates. “Lo and behold I had skipped school on my first day as principal.”