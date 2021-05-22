newsbreak-logo
DODD COLUMN: From the outhouse to the schoolhouse

The Evening News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When we pulled in the driveway the boy’s father came out on the front porch with a shotgun.”. Paul Gibson remembers his very first day on the job as a new principal. It might be more appropriate to say his first day not on the job as a principal. “I spent the day with my dad at our favorite fishing spot on Blue River. We had a great day and when I got home my wife informed me that several people had called asking where I was.” There had been a mix up on the dates. “Lo and behold I had skipped school on my first day as principal.”

Bob Hope
Person
Fess Parker
Person
Davy Crockett
