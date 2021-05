Subscribers to HBO Max with Ads will get everything that subscribers to the $15 tier can access, but without the ability to watch Warner Bros. movies the same day that they hit theaters. HBO Max is also committed to having the least amount of commercial interruption. According to CNet, HBO Max with Ads will "include unconventional ad formats, like ads that show up only when you pause whatever you're watching. HBO Max also plans for ads to show up in what it's calling a brand block, when a single brand is the only one running ads on a block of content, as well as advertising that shows up as you browse or search for something to watch, called branded discovery."