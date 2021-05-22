Quiet night in ‘Jungle’ as Serra falls to St. Ignatius

When it comes to big-game experience, few teams in the WPIAL baseball playoff field can match what Serra Catholic brings to the table. The Eagles (16-3) are coming off four consecutive 20-win seasons, with three trips to the WPIAL title game and one WPIAL championship in that span. Sure, they’re missing some key players from the 2019 team that reached the WPIAL and PIAA championship games — none more important than 2019 Post-Gazette Player of the Year Mark Black. But as the saying goes, tradition never graduates at Serra — and the No. 4 seed Eagles are fully loaded for another deep playoff run in Class 2A.