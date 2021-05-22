newsbreak-logo
Quiet night in ‘Jungle’ as Serra falls to St. Ignatius

By Terry Bernal Daily Journal Staff
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorton Family Gymnasium felt like “Welcome to the Jungle” the karaoke version. With no students allowed to attend Friday’s annual “Jungle Game” between rivals St. Ignatius and Serra, the usual rancor of the Padres’ home gym was sadly lost on the lost COVID generation of high schoolers. And that missing energy translated to the court as Serra got run off its home court 64-54 by the defensive intensive Wildcats (2-2 WCAL, 6-4 overall).

