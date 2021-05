Ozzy Osbourne has issued a statement on Randy Rhoads being honored with the Musical Excellence Award as part of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class. Osbourne said in an interview, “I’m so happy that Randy’s genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due. I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It’s really great that Randy’s family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way.”