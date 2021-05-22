The name’s the same

Sheikh Jarrah used to be a quiet, affluent neighborhood, just outside the bustling Old City in east Jerusalem. Munir Nusseibeh’s family has lived there for generations, and he told me the family can trace its lineage in the region back centuries—he said one of his ancestors was entrusted as a neutral Muslim keeper of the keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity’s holiest shrines, where some believe Jesus was buried. In Sheikh Jarrah, Nusseibeh’s grandfather owned one of the first large buildings near the gate to the Old City. When we talked recently, Nusseibeh recalled how it was once a hotel. It was lost to the family when the building was destroyed by Israel in the 1948 war, and his grandfather’s land was confiscated by the Israeli government.