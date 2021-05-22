Column by Dorothy Burchett: When did 'work' become a four-letter word?

Re “Loyola High apologizes for incident” (May 7):. Loyola High apologizes over an incident after being accused of racism. Seriously! Racism is serious to all who may have been a target in their life, but, unfortunately, this word and its true meaning has been bandied about to where it has lost some of its true meaning. In today’s world the word racism has become a tool by politicians to ruin a person’s reputation and worse still to further their agenda. Our America of yesteryear is disappearing as words are being eliminated from our language, movies that have earned years of respect are banned, children’s books are being taken out of schools and our sacred First Amendment is being dismantled bit by bit, leaving the democracy that America was built on by our founding fathers now being attacked. We are now told by the hierarchy what we can say, what we can read and many more freedoms of speech are disappearing. Every day our rights are being eviscerated as a democracy and being sorely diminished.