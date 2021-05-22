newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Column by Dorothy Burchett: When did 'work' become a four-letter word?

By Video play button
New Castle News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did our quest for pleasure override our need for meaning? When did we decide we would rather live on other people’s money than work for our own?. I wasn’t here at the time, so I’m not an eyewitness, but I’ve read stories about the hard times the pioneers went through to settle our country. That was definitely not a time for wimps.

www.ncnewsonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Letter Word#Meaning#Hard Times#Pleasure Override#Parents#Softies#Wimps#People#Smiling Faces#America#Hardship#Time#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Amazon
Related
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

When words divide ... and actions bring us together again

Vaccines. Masks. COVID-19. For the past year and a half, we have grown to know these words. They have marked parts of our lives with new patterns and routines. They have changed our perspectives and molded our goals. We have grown to know ourselves while quarantined, and we have not and most likely will never forget this part of our lives.
ScienceColumbian

Letter: Honor the culture of words

For almost as long as I can remember, I’ve admired those who used words well, who gave voice to things I wanted to express but didn’t feel like I adequately could. But words can be polluted even more drastically than rivers and land. Moreover, their misuse can be our undoing.
Temple City, CAWhittier Daily News

The word racism has lost its true meaning: Letters

Re “Loyola High apologizes for incident” (May 7):. Loyola High apologizes over an incident after being accused of racism. Seriously! Racism is serious to all who may have been a target in their life, but, unfortunately, this word and its true meaning has been bandied about to where it has lost some of its true meaning. In today’s world the word racism has become a tool by politicians to ruin a person’s reputation and worse still to further their agenda. Our America of yesteryear is disappearing as words are being eliminated from our language, movies that have earned years of respect are banned, children’s books are being taken out of schools and our sacred First Amendment is being dismantled bit by bit, leaving the democracy that America was built on by our founding fathers now being attacked. We are now told by the hierarchy what we can say, what we can read and many more freedoms of speech are disappearing. Every day our rights are being eviscerated as a democracy and being sorely diminished.
SocietyIndependent

Letter to the Editor: Goshay's column is puzzling

Staff writer Charita Goshay’s May 5 column "Americans like foreigners’ culture, but what about the people?" left me a bit puzzled. There was an implication that Americans should be ashamed of celebrating Cinco de Mayo when they have no idea why. First of all, what was meant by Americans? Citizens...
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Letter to the editor: Column was a reminder that we're in this together

A big kudos for Rev. McCreight's May 8 reminder that the one thing we have in common is our humanity. In a time where there are many who think that they are the center of the universe we all need to see our communities, state, nation and world as a boat floating through space. When one person is hurt, we all hurt, when we are in a pandemic, we all need to work to stop it and when the planet is threatened by climate change we are all responsible to slow down to make a difference.
Marshall News Messenger

Dawn Dillard: The power of the 4-letter word

I have a confession to make: I use 4-letter words. Yes, it’s true. Some of them I use more than others. I’m not sure where I picked up some of them but I do know where I learned a few...from my parents. Work. Now, I’m not “singin’ the blues” when...
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Letter: Is national renouncement becoming the new normal?

The opinion piece by Mike Hulett, "Times that try men's souls," in the Forum on May 8 got me thinking how my father, Wendell -- a supporter of the (then) Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party -- would have reacted to Hulett's fact-referenced description of how our current president has disparaged our country in the eyes of our domestic inhabitants and internationally as well. Wendell would have said, like I heard him say so many times before, "This country may not be perfect in every way, but we work to make things better, and I'm proud to have fought for world freedom."
JesusWyoming Tribune Eagle

Be careful when wielding the power of words

Some years ago, Ernest Brennick, a professor at Columbia University, invented a sentence that he told his students could be taken eight different ways by adding one word “only” in all eight positions. The sentence is, “I hit him in the eye yesterday.” So, the meanings change. 1. Only I...
Mental Healthwfmynews2.com

How to overcome when words cut deep: Youday!

I will never forget when an old high school teacher told me that she expected to one day hear of me living in a park. I remember how those words hit my spirit and left a wound on my soul. Though I tried not to believe it I found myself returning to those words over time- thinking to myself -what if she was right? What if she had the power to reach into my future and take a glimpse of what I would become? I indeed was haunted by these words, and because I had already carried so much pain and resentment, they found a place to land and blossom within me.
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: We didn’t choose

Somebody may deserve credit or blame for your existence, and for mine, but it's neither you nor I. We both popped into being at particular points in time, as two-celled zygotes without a thought in our incipient brains, either by God's will or our parents', either in somebody's womb by intention or by accident or, these days, in a petri dish.
Independent Tribune

LETTER: Thanks for Cothern’s columns, resources

I would like to thank Larry Cothern for his steadfastness in writing about today's issues without fear or trepidation. I am thankful the IT prints Larry's columns. What Larry does for me is provide resources I can go to, to help me understand the current chaos in our Great Country, without biases.
AdvocacyThe Pilot-Independent

Letter to the editor: kindness works

I was feeling crabby one day and went for a walk to pick up my spirits. As I walked by WHA School, a young boy ran to the fence and yelled, “Have a nice weekend!”. Well, that did lift my spirits. I couldn’t get over it. It felt so personal. A little kid reaching out to an old(er) woman and wishing her well. I continued walking and came down on the other side of the school and saw chalk messages all over the sidewalk. “You’re worthy.” “Be kind to each other.” And….”Have a nice weekend!”
Beaver Falls, PANew Castle News

LETTER BY CHRISTEL MCDUFFIE:Thanks for column, apologies

I wanted to make sure you knew how pleased I am with your column about my Dad. (“A dream that died too soon: Fifty years later, Cecil Robinson’s family deserves an apology.” May 8). It was very well written and expressed so much empathy and compassion for not only my father but also the family he left behind. It’s as if for brief moment you gave life to his story — the story that was never told and easily forgotten.
Mental Healthchicagocrusader.com

Healing words when it all feels like bad luck

A few years ago, Cindy dropped into a mid-morning chat I hosted for family caregivers. She worked full-time while caring for her husband and raising their daughter with special needs. During this chat, Cindy shared truly bad luck news; her car’s engine light went off while driving to work. She...
Career Development & AdviceWharton

Become Happier in Work and Life: The Four-way View

Nan Tools for Leaders® — a collaboration between Wharton Executive Education and Wharton’s Center for Leadership and Change Management — are fast, effective leadership tools that you can learn and start using in less than 15 minutes, with the potential to significantly impact your success as a leader and the engagement and productivity of the people you lead.
Sullivan's Island, SCislandeyenews.com

Letter To The Editor: Words Of Consideration

I may be late to express my views in writing concerning issues in the. upcoming election on Sullivan’s Island, but I’ve been a part of the debate. for decades. Many may have already voted, but may I offer a few words for consideration by those who are still debating?. Several...
Healthtucson.com

Letter: Is it too hard to become a doctor today?

Re: May 18 Editorial . I agree with some of the author's points. Those with the highest metrics don't necessarily make the best physicians, we don't have enough diversity, and the government should fund more residencies. However, he misses the major problem that increasing the number of physicians will not...
lariatnews.com

Four practices to become better in argumentation and debate

Whether we enjoy it or not, argumentation inundates all aspects of life. Personal or professional, learning to be a better arguer can allow you to not only win more arguments but identify some of your own misconceptions. It is a skill set that will be useful, regardless of what you’re doing.
Economyceoworld.biz

The four letter word that’s bad for business.

When I was running corporate teams of 130 people, I liked nothing better than to hear someone was busy. Back then, I’d say, ‘Great, that’s what we’re paying you for.’. Now, someone telling me they’re busy is a red flag to a bull. Annoying, pointless and the cause of mental...