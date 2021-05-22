newsbreak-logo
Freddie Mercury’s Life Detailed in New Graphic Novel

By Chad Childers
FMX 94.5
 4 days ago
Late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury has been saluted in many a way over the years but the iconic frontman is now getting his first-ever graphic novel courtesy of Z2 Comics. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs has been inspired by the singer's life and words. The graphic novel will trace Mercury's history, dating back to his childhood in Zanzibar and India through his formative years in England and eventually his rise to fame as the dynamic performer and powerful voice of Queen.

