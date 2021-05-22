newsbreak-logo
Redwood City to consider two more developments

By Daily Journal staff report
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo development proposals considered but not accepted during Redwood City’s Gatekeeper Process will get a new look Monday after undergoing slight revisions. The development plans at 1900 Broadway and 601 Allerton St. are predominantly office building proposals with space reserved for retail space and housing units. Developers of both projects were directed to return to the council with revised proposals about six months after not being accepted during final Gatekeeper considerations in October.

