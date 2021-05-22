The Real Reason Prince William Is Upset With Prince Harry
Prince William has remained silent following his brother's latest comments; the ones made during a sit-down with actor Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, and the others coming by way of Harry's new docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," which was released on AppleTV+ on May 21. As Prince Harry continues telling the world his truth when it comes to growing up without his mother, Princess Diana, and living under the monarchy's rule as a married man, the royal family has remained silent, choosing not to publicly address or respond to the Duke of Sussex's claims.www.nickiswift.com