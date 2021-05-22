Is MODOK on Disney Plus?

“Jungle Cruise,” a big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 30. The film will be available to rent on Disney Plus Premier Access. Disney used a similar strategy with “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” and plans to debut upcoming films such as “Black Widow” and “Cruella” in theaters and on Disney Plus Premiere Access. Pixar’s “Soul” debuted on the streaming service for free at the same time it opened in cinemas. Disney is one of several studios that have experimented with alternative distribution strategies during the height of the pandemic. Paramount and Universal have shortened the length of time their films can screen exclusively in theaters, while Warner Bros. is debuting its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time the movies open in cinemas.