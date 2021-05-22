newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Two Killed In Sunrise Highway Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Smkk_0a7vOegO00
Two people were killed in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Two people were killed in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, May 21 in Bohemia.

Kazimierz Wiszowaty, age 61, of Holtsville, left his disabled 2005 Toyota sedan on the right shoulder of eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27), Suffolk County Police said.

When he was walking back to his disabled vehicle under the Smithtown Boulevard overpass, he was struck by a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle being operated by Robert Pappas, age 23, of Patchogue, in the right lane, according to police.

Wiszowaty and Pappas were both pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
100K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Traffic
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Holtsville, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
City
Bohemia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk County Police#Long Island#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#Sedan#Kawasaki Ninja#Eastbound Sunrise Highway#Smithtown Boulevard#Walking#Vehicles#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a chain-reaction Long Island crash involving four vehicles. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday, May 24 in Huntington. Mark Bernzweig, age 50, of Huntington, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he collided with a 2018 Lexus RX350 being driven by Denise O’Grady, age 51, of Huntington, who was attempting to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike from southbound Werner Road, Suffolk County Police said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Drowns While Paddleboarding With Kids On Long Island

A 39-year-old drowned while paddleboarding with his two young children on Long Island. Jing Li, of Flushing, Queens, was paddleboarding with his two young children on Hempstead Lake in Hempstead at approximately 5:45 p.m., Sunday, May 23, when the paddleboard capsized, and Li went underwater, said the New York State Police.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver In Serious Condition After Cattle Trailer Crash On Route 309 Bypass In West Rockhill

A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a cattle trailer on Route 309 bypass in West Rockhill Township (Bucks County) Monday night, authorities said. The man was driving in the southbound lanes of Route 309 when his white Subaru sedan ran into the back of a cattle trailer north of the Line Road overpass, causing a nearby car to ignite in flames, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Scarsdale, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Cruiser Damaged In Westchester

A suspect vandalized a police vehicle in Westchester as officers were investigating an alleged theft, investigators said. Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to the intersection of Harwood Court and Spencer Place at 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, where there was a reported larceny that had just taken place.
Passaic, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Scooter Rider Critically Injured In Passaic Crash

An electric scooter rider was clinging to life Tuesday morning after being struck in Passaic, responders said. Witnesses said the late-30s victim ran a red light and was struck by a minivan at the intersection of President and Parker Streets shortly after 10:30 a.m. He was unconscious when taken to...
Chester, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man Shot, Killed While Driving In Chester City

A 39-year-old man was shot in killed while in an SUV Chester Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded to 10th and Upland streets on reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. where they found a light blue SUV with a shattered rear passenger window stopped in the middle of the street, Chester City Police Det. James Chubb said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Boy Found

A 14-year-old boy who went missing on Long Island has been found. Jayden Lenci had last been seen on South Maple Street in Farmingdale, Monday afternoon, May 24, on his white bicycle traveling in an unknown direction. On Tuesday morning, May 25, police announced he's been located. to sign up...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Hiker Dies After Falling 20 Feet At Hudson Valley Preserve, Police Say

A 31-year-old hiker died after he lost his footing while reaching for a piece of equipment and fell more than 20 feet at a Hudson Valley preserve. Evrim Cabuk, of Brooklyn, was found dead around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, in Ulster County when New York State Police responded to the Mohonk Preserve in the vicinity of Undercliff Trail in the town of Gardiner for a report of a man with a head injury, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Western Mass

A driver was pronounced dead in Western Massachusetts overnight after crashing into a tree, police announced. Officers from the Springfield Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Boston Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, when a single-car crash was reported, a spokesman said. The driver...
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Northampton County Man Who Died In Fiery Route 115 Crash Was 'Shiner Of A Light'

A 30-year-old Northampton County man died in a fiery crash over the weekend on Route 115 outside of Wind Gap, authorities said. Lane H. Dickey, of East Bangor, was heading north in a 2008 BMW 328i "ate a high rate of speed" when the car left the roadway and the driver's side hit a tree around 1:35 a.m. in Ross Township, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
Fort Lee, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Fort Lee Motorcycle Officer Injured In Route 208 Crash

UPDATE: An award-winning Fort Lee police motorcycle officer was released from the hospital after being injured in an off-duty crash Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Lakes. Officer Alejandro Lorenzo was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash on southbound Route 208 near Summit Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Lorenzo,...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Fiery Crash In Northern Westchester

Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash on a busy roadway in Northern Westchester. It happened just before noontime on Tuesday, May 25 in Somers on Route 100 and Elmer Galloway Road. Before arrival by firefighters and EMS personnel, a state trooper applied a tourniquet to a seriously injured...
Traffic ViolationsPosted by
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Morris County Sheriff Seeks Info On Pedestrian Hit-And-Run

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver last week. The vehicle — believed to be a red or silver mid-sized SUV similar to a Ford Explorer — struck the victim near Sussex Turnpike and Musiker Avenue in Randolph just after 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 17, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with Sheriff James M. Gannon and Randolph Township Police.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Man Gropes, Grabs 3 Victims On Lancaster Street

A 28-year-old man accused of groping and grabbing three female victims on Lancaster streets was arrested, thanks to witnesses. Phillip Choub was being held on charges of indecent assault and harassment stemming from incidents on May 25, Lancaster police said. One of the alleged victims told police Choub approached her...