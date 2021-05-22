SJSO arrest Hahnville man for First Degree Robbery

Terry White Jr., 35, of Hahnville was arrested recently for first degree robbery after he stole items from a local business and told a cashier he had a gun. On March 26, 2021, personnel at Home Depot in LaPlace reported to detectives that an unknown male suspect stole items valued at more than $300 from the store. As the suspect was attempting to check out the items, he told the cashier he had a gun. However, he never displayed it. The suspect then exited the store with the stolen merchandise.