The Hellraiser remake has been summoned by Hulu. The streaming service just scooped up the Spyglass Media pic, which will be helmed by The Night House director David Bruckner. The film will be yet another adaptation of Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, which Barker adapted himself into the 1987 film Hellraiser. The story involves Cenobites, demonic S&M lovers who can be summoned to our world via a puzzle box known as the Lemarchand Configuration.