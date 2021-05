Family road trips are so much fun. The actual travel part is almost as exciting as finally arriving at your destination. But for kids and teens, not so much. The idea of sitting in a car next to your siblings for an extended period of time isn’t necessarily appealing, especially when surrounded by luggage. Thankfully, unlike when we were kids, there’s the ability to watch Disney+ movies on the road. Even better are road-trip movies to get the kiddos inspired for those lengthy miles on the road. If you’re packing the car to head out, be sure to pack the devices to make the miles pass by more quickly. Then, be sure the kids tune in to these fun movies that are certain to ignite wanderlust.