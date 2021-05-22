Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For ‘Grotesque’ Face Masks-Holocaust Comparison
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced widespread condemnation this week for likening House mask mandates to the Holocaust. Greene, talking on Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody’s podcast “The Water Cooler,” railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) request that Republican lawmakers prove they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to drop the mask-wearing rule in the chamber.worldnewsera.com