How A-Rod Is Working to Prove ‘He’s More Than J. Lo’s Ex’ After Split

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocusing on himself! Although Alex Rodriguez is hoping for a reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez, he’s enjoying his time as a single man for now. “There’s no holds barred when it comes to who he’s texting, calling, direct messaging, etc.,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He has more freedom and actually wants to enjoy this time of being single. He’s working on building his business in Miami and networking with people in the industry who will bring him and A-Rod Corp more attention.”

