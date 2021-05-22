newsbreak-logo
Superficial relationship: Enzymes protect the skin by ignoring microbes and viruses

By Deneen Broadnax
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human body is constantly exposed to various environmental actors, from viruses to bacteria to fungi, but most of these microbial organisms provoke little or no response from our skin, which is charged with monitoring and protecting from external dangers. Until now, researchers weren’t quite sure how that happened —...

ScienceKTVZ

‘Lost’ microbes found in ancient poop could relieve chronic illness

Scientists working with samples of ancient feces have found previously unknown microbes that could help in the fight against chronic illnesses such as diabetes. The microbes lived in our ancestors’ digestive systems, forming part of the ancient human gut microbiome, which differs significantly to those found in people living in modern industrialized societies, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
ScienceScientist

T Cell–Boosting Zika Vaccine Protects Mice from the Virus

Antibodies created during a viral infection or in response to a vaccine help to prevent reinfection with that specific virus but can, in some cases, worsen infections by similar ones. This phenomenon, called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), is particularly problematic for the related flaviviruses Zika and dengue. Researchers are therefore developing vaccination strategies to avoid the issue, and results from the latest incarnation tested in mice were reported yesterday (May 11) in Cell Reports.
Scienceraillynews.com

6 Important Rules for Virus Protection and Healthy Breathing

Professor of Chest Diseases Department of Memorial Bahçelievler Hospital. Dr. Levent Dalar gave information about the viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory tract diseases and explained the ways to have a healthy respiratory system. It can be asymptomatic or cause severe pneumonia. Viruses usually cause disease in the upper...
Scienceintelligentliving.co

Healthy Gut Microbes Influence Loneliness & Wisdom

The science of wisdom is constantly evolving. Today, it’s believed that wisdom’s defined traits are linked to distinct regions of the brain and shaped by the microbiome – the human gut microbiota made up of trillions of microbes (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that reside within the digestive tract. Furthermore, greater...
ScienceScience Daily

Can antibiotics treat human diseases in addition to bacterial infections?

According to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago, the antibiotics used to treat common bacterial infections, like pneumonia and sinusitis, may also be used to treat human diseases, like cancer. Theoretically, at least. As outlined in a new Nature Communications study, the UIC College of Pharmacy team has shown...
ScienceEurekAlert

Enzymes of a feather: CRISPR-Cas components work together to enhance protection from viruses

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Researchers from Skoltech and their colleagues from Russia and the US have shown that the two components of the bacterial CRISPR-Cas immunity system, one that destroys foreign genetic elements such as viruses and another that creates "memories" of foreign genetic elements by storing fragments of their DNA in a special location of bacterial genome, are physically linked. This link helps bacteria to efficiently update their immune memory when infected by mutant viruses that learned to evade the CRISPR-Cas defense. The paper was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ScienceScience Daily

From harmless skin bacteria to dreaded pathogens

The bacterium Staphylococcus epidermidisis primarily a harmless microbe found on the skin and in the noses of humans. Yet some strains of this species can cause infections -- in catheters, artificial joints, heart valves, and in the bloodstream -- which are difficult to treat. These bacteria are often resistant to a particularly effective antibiotic, methicillin, and are among the most feared germs in hospitals. How these usually harmless skin microbes become deadly pathogens has been unclear up to now.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Discrete immune response signature to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination versus infection.

Discrete immune response signature to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination versus infection. Ellie N Ivanova, Joseph C Devlin, Terkild B Buus, Akiko Koide, Amber Cornelius, Marie I Samanovic, Alberto Herrera, Chenzhen Zhang, Ludovic Desvignes, Niels Odum, Robert Ulrich, Mark J Mulligan, Shohei Koide, Kelly V Ruggles, Ramin S Herati, Sergei B Koralov.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Crocin Improves Oxidative Stress in Testicular Tissues of Streptozotocin-Induced Diabetic Rats.

Habib Yaribeygi, Stephen L Atkin, George E Barreto, Amirhossein Sahebkar. Crocin has been shown to have potent antioxidant properties, but its potential antioxidative effects on testicular tissue during uncontrolled diabetes is unknown. Wistar rats were randomly divided into four separate groups; normal, normal-treated, diabetic and diabetic treated (n = 6 per group). Diabetes was induced by a single intravenous injection of streptozotocin (45 mg/kg). Two treated groups of animals (diabetic and non-diabetic) received Crocin daily for 56 days (40 mg/kg/intraperitoneally). At the end of the 56th day, animals were sacrificed and blood and testicular tissue obtained. The level of nitrate, malondialdehyde, glutathione, and the activities of superoxide dismutase and catalase enzymes were determined. Crocin therapy moderated the increased oxidative stress in testicular tissue induced by diabetes with a significant reduction in nitrate and malondialdehyde, whilst reducing superoxide dismutase and catalase enzyme activities in diabetes (p < 0.001), though glutathione was unaffected. Treatment by Crocin in normal rats also modestly improved parameters of oxidative stress (p < 0.05). Crocin has a protective effect on diabetes induced oxidative stress in testicular tissue in an animal model, though it is unclear if this is a direct antioxidant effect.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Amelioration of STZ-induced nephropathy in diabetic rats by saffron hydro alcoholic extract.

Jamal Amri, Mona Alaee, Seyed Amirhossein Latifi, Abbas Alimoradian, Mehdi Salehi. OBJECTIVES: Type 1 diabetes is one of the most important causes of microvascular complications such as nephropathy. On other hand, the use of herbal medicines is more affordable and has fewer side effects. Therefore, this study was conducted to assessment the therapeutic effect ofin diabetic nephropathy by regulating the expression of CTGF and RAGE genes as well as oxidative stress in rats with type 1 diabetes.
ScienceConnecticut Post

Can gut health fight COVID? UConn researchers examine the link

A group of University of Connecticut researchers is tackling the question of whether the human gut microbiome is impacted by the COVID-19 vaccine and whether it might help a person’s body fight the disease. Among the countless COVID studies underway, these researchers believe their study is the only one looking...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Psychedelic Analog Restores Calm (and Neural Circuits) in Stressed Out Mice

A non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analog that has shown promise against addiction and depression may have yet another potential benefit. It may reverse stress-induced harms such as anxiety and disrupted neural activities. This possibility is being explored by scientists based at UC Santa Cruz. They recently reported that an ibogaine-like drug—that is, a drug structurally similar to ibogaine but lacking its toxicity and hallucinogenic effects—rapidly reversed the effects of stress in mice. In fact, the scientists asserted that a single dose of the drug has “rescuing effects.”
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Gut Microbe Genes Linked to an Array of Human Diseases

We are truly never alone, not even within our own bodies. Human beings play host to trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms that make up the human microbiome. In recent years, the mix of these resident bacteria, and the presence of specific bacterial species, has been linked to conditions ranging from obesity to multiple sclerosis.
ScienceNature.com

Infant inhibited temperament in primates predicts adult behavior, is heritable, and is associated with anxiety-relevant genetic variation

An anxious or inhibited temperament (IT) early in life is a major risk factor for the later development of stress-related psychopathology. Starting in infancy, nonhuman primates, like humans, begin to reveal their temperament when exposed to novel situations. Here, in Study 1 we demonstrate this infant IT predicts adult behavior. Specifically, in over 600 monkeys, we found that individuals scored as inhibited during infancy were more likely to refuse treats offered by potentially-threatening human experimenters as adults. In Study 2, using a sample of over 4000 monkeys from a large multi-generational family pedigree, we demonstrate that infant IT is partially heritable. The data revealed infant IT to reflect a co-inherited substrate that manifests across multiple latent variables. Finally, in Study 3 we performed whole-genome sequencing in 106 monkeys to identify IT-associated single-nucleotide variations (SNVs). Results demonstrated a genome-wide significant SNV near CTNNA2, suggesting a molecular target worthy of additional investigation. Moreover, we observed lower p values in genes implicated in human association studies of neuroticism and depression. Together, these data demonstrate the utility of our model of infant inhibited temperament in the rhesus monkey to facilitate discovery of genes that are relevant to the long-term inherited risk to develop anxiety and depressive disorders.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

CRISPRi/CRISPRa Screens Reveal Neuron-Specific Pathways That May Lead to Dementia

By integrating CRISPR-based functional genomics and stem cell technology, researchers based at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have uncovered pathways that control the neuronal response to chronic oxidative stress, which is implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. The researchers, led by Martin Kampmann, PhD, associate professor at UCSF, determined how individual genes in human-stem-cell-generated neurons could, upon inactivation or activation, affect the ability of the neurons to cope with toxic, oxygen-containing molecules.
Canceryale.edu

Researchers create cellular blueprint of healthy lungs

The primary function of the lung is to facilitate transfer of oxygen to the blood stream. Crucial to this lifegiving task are endothelial cells, which line blood vessels permeating the lung and through which gas exchange occurs. Malfunction of these cells is implicated in a range of different diseases, including...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Experiments on Live Human Brain Tissue Yield Unexpected Findings

These findings may have implications for brain disease, disorders. Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of University Health Network (UHN), in collaboration with colleagues at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), have used precious and rare access to live human cortical tissue to identify functionally important features that make human neurons unique.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Non-coding RNAs and Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress is the result of an imbalance between the production and elimination of oxidative agents by antioxidants, often the result of the excessive accumulation of reactive oxygen species during pathologic events such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and several age-related conditions. Image Credit: Adao/Shutterstock.com. Reactive oxygen species are free radicals...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study shows how fungi and bacteria can activate genes associated with head and neck cancer

An in vitro study conducted by a group of researchers at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Araraquara, Brazil, shows how fungi and bacteria can activate genes associated with head and neck tumors, as the metabolism of biofilms (communities in which these microorganisms self-organize in a structured and coordinated manner) stimulate tumor cells by favoring the cell signaling pathways required for tumor development and resistance to treatment. The findings include entirely novel information on the links between microbial biofilms and cell behavior in head and neck cancer.