Celebrities

These Pictures of Tom Cruise from 2003 Will Put You in a Good Mood

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise was at the peak of his powers in 2003. He was still enjoying an unbelievable hot streak that started in the mid-80s, with Top Gun, and would extend into the 2000s. Cruise had already closed out the ‘90s with a Golden Globe award and Oscar nomination for Magnolia, and started the new millennium with Mission: Impossible 2, Vanilla Sky, and Minority Report. Not bad. In 2003, he would put out The Last Samurai, which, importantly, saw Cruise return to the long hair of his Magnolia days. In fact, in 2003, Cruise would sport both long and short hair. Legend. He also continued to date Penelope Cruz (a relationship that lasted three years until their split in January 2004). In other words: Cruise was having a helluva good time in 2003.

