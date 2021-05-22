Jamey Helgeson: Masks still required at LIFE
Even though the CDC and President Biden announced that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” and Gov. Tim Walz ended the Minnesota mask mandate, masks will still be required at both indoor and outdoor activities until further notice.www.austindailyherald.com