Jamey Helgeson: Masks still required at LIFE

WVU Medicine is reminding patients and visitors that masks are still required in all of its hospitals and clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that fully vaccinated Americans – those who are two weeks past the second-dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine – can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines.