Miss Mexico, a Software Engineer and Vegan, Wins Miss Universe

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
This weekend, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won the 69th annual Miss Universe pageant, becoming the first vegan contestant to take the crown. The 26-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Chihuahua, Mexico, and completed her software engineering degree at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua. Meza claims that she went vegan for both environmental and animal rights reasons, using her platform to share the benefits of a plant-based diet.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

Recipesvegnews.com

Newly Crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza Is Vegan

Over the weekend, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the new Miss Universe at the 69th annual pageant held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, FL. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, the 26-year-old completed her degree in software engineering—a male-dominated field—at the University of Autonomous University of Chihuahua. Meza is vegan for both animal welfare and environmental reasons and is an advocate for women’s rights. The new Miss Universe frequently shares her vegan meals with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, including recipes for watermelon ceviche and vegetables with quinoa and tofu.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

Miss Universe 2020: The Winner Is...

Nearly 100 women from the far reaches of the cosmos descended upon Hollywood (Florida) on Sunday for the 69th Miss Universe pageant. Mario Lopez, who returned to the intergalactic ceremony for the first time since 2007, and Olivia Culpo, who took home the crown in 2012, served as hosts of the three-hour event, which was broadcast live on FYI and Telemundo. If you tuned in hoping to see Steve Harvey mustaching his way through another Miss Universe, we’re sorry to report that this was his first time not hosting since 2015.
Celebritiesgmanetwork.com

Andrea Meza is glamorous in her official portrait as Miss Universe

Andrea Meza posed for her official portrait as the new Miss Universe queen shortly after being crowned. On Instagram, the Miss Universe Organization shared photos of Andrea Meza clad in her red evening gown with the Diamond Crown perched on her head. "The official portrait of Miss Universe 2020 Andrea...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Miss Universe Myanmar contestant says ‘our people are dying’ as Miss Mexico is crowned winner

Miss Mexico was crowned the winner of the much-delayed Miss Universe 2021 contest on Sunday, but it was the defiant stand taken by the contestant from Myanmar that inspired the biggest reaction online.Using the platform to bring the attention of the world to the plight of her country, 22-year-old Thuzar Wint Lwin denounced the military junta that displaced Myanmar’s democratically elected government in a coup on 1 February.Thuzar Wint Lwin had made it through to the pageant’s final on Sunday involving the top 21 contestants, with the event held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood,...
Worldmangalorean.com

Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe, India’s Adline Castelino 3rd runner up

Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe, India’s Adline Castelino 3rd runner up. Florida: Andrea Meza from Mexico on Monday won the title of Miss Universe 2021. Meza, a software engineer, had to compete with 73 other contestants from all over the world to become the third women from the country to win the title. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event held in Florida, USA.
EntertainmentPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Mexican woman crowned Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2021(Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images) (HOLLYWOOD, Fla) The 69th annual Miss Universe pageant has crowned its winner from Mexico. After being delayed last year due to COVID-19, the event in Hollywood, Florida crowned Andrea Meza, 26, from Mexico as their winner, according to CNN.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Andrea Meza Has 40 Cousins and a Degree in Software Engineering — Meet the New Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, an activist focused on women’s rights and inclusion, is the new Miss Universe. Her family and 40 cousins are definitely thrilled for her. The coronavirus pandemic put the Miss Universe, an annual competition, on a year-and-a-half hiatus. On May 16, 74 women represented their countries in one of the most prestigious international beauty pageants globally and Andrea Meza won the title.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Miss Universe shuts down online conspiracy theorists who claim winner Miss Mexico is a cheat

The Miss Universe Pageant has debunked a theory about the newly crowned pageant winner, after online sleuths suggested she was married and called for her to resign.Fans who wanted to know more about winner Andrea Meza, and her life and work as Miss Mexico, came across a photo on her Instagram page showing the pageant competitor in a white wedding gown with a man in a tuxedo, with the caption “3/09/19”, implying the date of an anniversary. The rules of the pageant stipulate that contestants must be unmarried.People tagged the Miss Universe account in their comments, and other people...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

These are the beautiful Latinas of Miss Universe 2021

In a few days, the renown Miss Universe competition will take place and as a proud latino publication, we want to introduce you to the beautiful latina contestants who will represent latinos all over the world. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador,...
Worldprudentpressagency.com

“The world needs female power,” says Julia Gamma, Second Miss Universe.

Julia, the holder of the best Brazilian competitor position since 2007, celebrates the score and says the competition is still relevant even with nearly 70 years of existence. “Women are still exploring some potential in the world and our role is to remember women and their strengths and how much the world needs women power,” she says, in an interview with Street 1The day after the race, he’s still from Miami.
Celebritiesthecut.com

This Year, Miss Universe Got Political

On Sunday night in Hollywood, Florida, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe. This was particularly exciting for pageant stans who’d been waiting a year since the show was delayed due to COVID-19. But what was arguably even more exciting for the rest of the world was witnessing Miss Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong, Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin, and Miss Uruguay Lola de los Santos make powerful statements during the “national costume” segment last Thursday.
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Miss Universe contestants use fashion to send impactful messages

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza may have been crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night, but three other contestants are also being remembered for the bold political statements they made onstage over the course of the competition. Myanmar's Miss Universe contestant, Thuzar Wint Lwin, used the pageant to urge the world to...