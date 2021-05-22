Miss Mexico, a Software Engineer and Vegan, Wins Miss Universe
This weekend, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won the 69th annual Miss Universe pageant, becoming the first vegan contestant to take the crown. The 26-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Chihuahua, Mexico, and completed her software engineering degree at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua. Meza claims that she went vegan for both environmental and animal rights reasons, using her platform to share the benefits of a plant-based diet.943litefm.com