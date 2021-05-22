Miss Mexico, a Software Engineer and Vegan, Wins Miss Universe

Nearly 100 women from the far reaches of the cosmos descended upon Hollywood (Florida) on Sunday for the 69th Miss Universe pageant. Mario Lopez, who returned to the intergalactic ceremony for the first time since 2007, and Olivia Culpo, who took home the crown in 2012, served as hosts of the three-hour event, which was broadcast live on FYI and Telemundo. If you tuned in hoping to see Steve Harvey mustaching his way through another Miss Universe, we’re sorry to report that this was his first time not hosting since 2015.