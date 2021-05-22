newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Guest commentary: Future of farmland

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 4 days ago

President, CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. Many of the farmers that I know in southern Minnesota work on the same land that their parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents farmed. Because of this, the farm is more than a parcel of land to grow crops or raise animals – it is a living piece of family history. At the same time, we are faced with the reality that the average farmer is close to retirement age, and that not everyone has an heir to transfer the land to when the time comes. Fortunately, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) has a program that can help farmers safeguard the legacy of their land while simultaneously giving back to their communities.

www.austindailyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Capital Gains Tax#Animals#Estate Planning#Wealth#Future Planning#Community Planning#Smif#Farmers#A Donor Advised Fund#Active Farmland#Crops#Rural Minnesota#Production#Legacy#Family History#Southern Minnesota Work#Philanthropy Officer#Grandparents#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePost-Bulletin

Tim Penny: Program offers a path to save the family farm

Many of the farmers I know in southern Minnesota work on the same land their parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents farmed. Because of this, the farm is more than a parcel of land to grow crops or raise animals – it is a living piece of family history. At the same time, we are faced with the reality that the average farmer is close to retirement age, and that not everyone has an heir to transfer the land to when the time comes. Fortunately, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) has a program that can help farmers safeguard the legacy of their land while simultaneously giving back to their communities.
Agriculturefarms.com

Tenure Characteristics of Illinois Farmland

Illinois FBFM Association and Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics. Data from the Illinois Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) Association provides insights into leasing arrangements in Illinois. Table 1 contains data summarized from Illinois grain farms enrolled in FBFM. These farms receive the majority of their farming income from grain operations and farm at least 500 acres. Although this data is representative of commercial grain farms in Illinois, it is not a statistical sample of all commercial grain farms in the state.
TrafficAspen Daily News

Guest Commentary: Mobility and sustainability can move us forward together

As local elected officials, we know that the quality of our transportation system ranks among the most pressing issues for our residents, businesses and visitors. As active participants in a wide range of government coalitions across the state, we frequently discuss how our inadequate transportation infrastructure is among the most urgent issues all over Colorado.
AgricultureYakima Herald Republic

Guest commentary: Let's set the record straight on agriculture overtime issue

What do real estate agents, salespeople, vessel crews and farmers all have in common? Their work hours are often long and unpredictable, and until recently, Washington law included an overtime exemption recognizing those unique circumstances. During the recently completed legislative session, only agriculture’s exemption was targeted and removed. After seeing...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Preserves 26 Working Farms, 3,273 Additional Acres of Farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 26 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements today during a virtual board meeting. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,273 acres of prime Maryland farmland in Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, and Worcester counties for an investment […] The post Maryland Preserves 26 Working Farms, 3,273 Additional Acres of Farmland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Energy IndustryLa Crosse Tribune

GUEST COMMENTARY: Petroleum alternatives key for emergency response

Wisconsin residents know all too well you need to keep the snow brush in the trunk, even if you’re wearing shorts and flip flops. The ever-changing weather is just a reality we’ve all come to expect and we make sure we’re always prepared. Another reality is the threat of severe weather at any time and in any season. Sadly, climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of these extreme weather events.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
TrafficLompoc Record

Guest Commentary: Zero net carbon transportation will save money and create jobs

A cascade of countries is committing to net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, but there is one inconvenient fact: Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are increasing. That’s problematic because transportation is the largest emitter in the United States and many other countries. To address this challenge, the state of California...
Calaveras County, CAledger.news

Guest Commentary: Checklist available to navigate the 2019 General Plan

The Calaveras Planning Coalition would like prospective development project applicants to know that a checklist is now available to help applicants fulfill the goals and satisfy the policies in the County’s 2019 General Plan. The checklist is available on the CAP/CPC website at calaverascap.com. We hope that project proponents will use this checklist and join us all in building better communities for life in the 21st century.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Deere debuts LEAP website focused on Black-owned farmland

In late summer 2020, as discussions of racial social justice arose throughout social media and the political realm, John Deere created a coalition that focused on improving the livelihood of Black farmers and addressing the long-running issue of heir’s property. That coalition, known as LEAP (Legislation, Education, Advocacy and Production Systems), now has a website dedicated to advancing its mission. It can be found here.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

GUEST OPINION: Why farmland north of Waverly needs preservation

Editor’s note: The following statement was placed into the record during a public zoning hearing for 28 acres of farmland north of Waverly to allow for a residential development, which was held Monday in the Bremer County Courthouse. Taking the following issues and rationales into consideration, I oppose this effort...
Women's HealthNWI.com

GUEST COMMENTARY: Birth dearth about values, not economics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that births in the USA reached another historic low in 2020. For the sixth consecutive year, the birth rate dropped — this time by 4%. The average annual drop in the five previous years was 2%. The rate at which American women...
Cell PhonesJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Matthew Davidge - Touch the glass, it's the future of health care

The future of healthcare now belongs to Amazon, AmWell, and those health systems that understand that winners and losers will be decided by “touch-the-glass” devices – cellphones and tablets. I’m reading a lot of articles and hearing several of my clients muttering about people going back to in-patient visits. This...
Environmentsyvnews.com

Guest Commentary: Conservation policy must include more diverse voices

I like to say that I used to sell the fish, and now I save them. Growing up blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border and the Pacific Ocean, I ended up working for an international seafood company at the start of my career. But that job carried a front-row seat to the growing problem of overfishing: daily scrambles to come up with hundreds of tons of fresh sardines to feed a dwindling number of Bluefin tuna tends to make a person question business-as-usual.
Agriculturefarmandranch.com

8 Innovative Buildings to Add to Your Farmland

When looking at land for sale, the question of how you will use the land quickly comes to mind. Though you can keep your land as-is, adding buildings to your farmland can make it more usable and valuable. Many people only consider building a home and/or a barn; however, buying land for sale comes with a great benefit– you can grow crops and raise animals. To take advantage of this benefit, adding other structures on the land are helpful in addition to the traditional house and a barn.