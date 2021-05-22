newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

5 Everyday Things Making You Obese, Say Experts

By Michael Martin
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For decades, the advice for those who want to lose weight has been pretty simple: Consume fewer calories, burn more—with the emphasis on the output. But recent research has found that the key to weight loss is more subtle. "The quality of the diet is much more important than the quantity of calories," says JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of preventive medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital.

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obese#Processed Foods#Nutrition#Diabetes Diet#Everyday People#Harvard Medical School#Americans#Boston College#Eating Foods#Calories#Daily Exercise#Nutritious Foods#Lose Weight#Weight Control#Frequent Snacking#American Adults#Nighttime Eating#Preventive Medicine#Women#Nutrients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Losing Weight After 60 May Actually Be Easier Than When You Were Younger, New Study Says

If you’re struggling to get rid of excess body fat in your later years, you’re not alone. In the U.S., 73 percent of all women who are overweight or obese are between the ages of 60 and 64. Losing weight when you’re older can feel increasingly difficult, due to age-related muscle loss, hormonal changes, and a slowing metabolism. And if you suffer from arthritis or another illness that makes it hard to enjoy physical activity, you can become more sedentary overtime. This can further worsen your symptoms and cause even more weight gain.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Surprising Effect of Taking Probiotics, Says New Study

Want healthier lungs? Then consider boosting your gut health with probiotics, according to a recent study presented at the Digestive Disease Week conference. Researchers looked at detailed food and supplement diaries of 220 people who had participated in an earlier study on probiotics and weight loss—research that itself has some intriguing results—and assessed whether probiotic use had an effect on the prevalence of upper respiratory infection. Turns out, their suspicions were correct.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

8 Ways to Improve Gut Health and Put an End to Stomach Issues

Your gut is known as your second brain: If your gut is happy, it will help you feel happy and nourished as well. However, not everyone has impeccable gut health. Whether that is due to lifestyle, food intolerances, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other factors, our digestive system can’t always be happy.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Eating This One Type of Food May Lower Your Stress, New Study Says

Between lockdowns, COVID fears, and feelings of isolation, the past year has been an undeniably stressful one for many people. While the approaching return to some semblance of normalcy may be helpful when it comes to boosting your overall well-being, there's yet another way to potentially alleviate some of that lingering stress in the future: eating more of one particular food group.
DrinksCNN

What to Eat When You Have Overactive Bladder

Imagine a heaping plate of pasta with marinara sauce and a glass of wine, followed by a slice of chocolate cake and a cup of coffee. For many people, that would be a big night at their favorite Italian restaurant. But if you have overactive bladder (OAB), it could be the prelude to many hurried bathroom visits.
HealthWho What Wear

This Doctor's Take on Gut Health Might Surprise You

Gut health has been a hot topic for many years, and for good reason. The state of your gut can affect so many different parts of your body, from your digestive system to your mental health to your skin. We talked to Steven Gundry, MD, a top heart surgeon and the author of The Plant Paradox, The Longevity Paradox, and The Energy Paradox, to get his tips on how to take care of your gut. See what he had to say below.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid if You Don't Want High Blood Pressure, Say Experts

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a frequent precursor to serious health issues, including heart attack and stroke. A staggering 45% of the U.S. population suffers from hypertension at any given time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, it's not genetics alone that may contribute...
DietsGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Doctor’s Tip: Cheat sheet for losing weight

Dr. Michael Greger is recognized nationally and internationally as a leading expert on evidence-based nutrition. He is famous for his book “How Not to Die,” and his website nutritionfacts.org. This is the last of a series of columns taken from his 2020 book “How Not to Diet,” about the most effective and healthful way to lose weight.
DietsWTOP

How many carbs should you eat to lose weight?

Do you need to drastically cut your carb intake to lose weight?. An array of diets are based on the idea that slashing carbohydrates is the key to weight loss. For example, the keto diet emphasizes eating fats, with the goal of putting your body in the state of ketosis. In ketosis, the body breaks down dietary and stored body fat into substances known as ketones. In this state, your body relies on — and burns — fat instead of sugar for energy. Keto regimens call for consuming as few as 50 to 20 grams of carbs a day, depending on the particular diet.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Habits That Cause Lasting Damage to Your Body, Says Science

Humans are creatures of habit, and it's easy to see why. There's comfort in having a firm routine, and perhaps—more importantly—a sense of control. Everyone has their own daily schedules, routines, and habits, but have you ever stopped to consider how some of the more trivial aspects of your day may be impacting your health?
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

You Should Burn This Many Calories Every Day, Say Experts

Figuring out how many calories you should burn every day isn't mathematically difficult—but it's practically impossible if you don't know what you want to accomplish by incinerating that stored up energy. Do you want to lose weight? Gain weight? Maintain your current weight? Depending on your goal, it'll be a different number.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

A 20-minute exercise can do wonder to your brain

In a recent study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, researchers found that the brain derives substantial benefits from both high-intensity interval training and longer, continuous bouts of moderate exercise. On the other hand, cycling or running at full speed without mixing up the tempo may...
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Your stomach may be the secret to fighting obesity

In a new study from Indiana University, researchers found a stomach-specific protein plays a major role in the development of obesity. The finding could help create treatments that help people struggling with achieving and maintaining weight loss. Data from the Centers for Disease Control show adult obesity rates have increased...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Make You Look Older, According to Science

Americans are obsessed with looking young — the ever-growing, multibillion-dollar beauty and fitness industries are a chronic testament to that. But at the same time, we undermine our own efforts (and expense) by regularly engaging in behaviors that prematurely age us. These are some everyday habits — which may seem harmless or unrelated to aging — that, in fact, make you look older. Read on —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.