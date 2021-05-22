5 Everyday Things Making You Obese, Say Experts

Do you need to drastically cut your carb intake to lose weight?. An array of diets are based on the idea that slashing carbohydrates is the key to weight loss. For example, the keto diet emphasizes eating fats, with the goal of putting your body in the state of ketosis. In ketosis, the body breaks down dietary and stored body fat into substances known as ketones. In this state, your body relies on — and burns — fat instead of sugar for energy. Keto regimens call for consuming as few as 50 to 20 grams of carbs a day, depending on the particular diet.