436 Enon Church Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23836
ENDLESS AMOUNT OF LIVING SPACE in this GORGEOUS HOME in the Cameron Farms subdivision. This Traditional one level home is ideal for entertaining! Cathedral ceilings in the family RM & Great RM both w/stone gas fireplaces, natural light, oak HDWD floors & open access to the EIK w/custom WD cabinetry, SS gas APPL, tin B/SPL, 4X2 pantry, large EI area & exit to the 23X12 screened porch w/Cathedral ceiling, C/FAN & ATT 24X19 deck w/steps & a ramp to the landscaped & fenced backyard. Enter from the French doors on the deck to the primary BDRM suite that boasts 2 WICs, a linen closet & a spa-like ATT 12X11 BA w/easy entry shower, jetted tub, DBL VAN & toilet closet. BDRM 2 & 3 share a 10X6 BA w/DBL VAN, tub & shower, BDRM 4 is located at the front of the home & could DBL as a home office w/a 8X5 BA w/VAN, tub & shower close by. Rinnai tankless HW system, NEW Lennox dual zone HVAC 2019, whole home generator, American Standard self-cleaning toilets, reverse osmosis water system in EIK, smart security system, 50 AMP RV outlet, propane connection on the deck for your grill, 30-year dimensional roof, 23X22 ATT 2 car garage & Xfinity cable/internet included with the home. VISIT TODAY!richmond.com