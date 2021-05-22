436 Enon Church Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23836

***THOUSANDS UNDER ASSESSED VALUE***Nearly an ACRE and 3,600+ sq ft of Living Space above ground PLUS a Finished Partial Walkout Basement! This Sprawling Transitional is Just over the Chesterfield County line and into Powhatan. There are 4 Large Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Two of these are Primary Bedroom Suites with Private Baths & Cedar Closets. There is also a Slate Foyer, Kitchen Island, Utility Room, Family Room, Gaming Room, 2 Fireplaces, Deck, Gazebo, a Courtyard, and Custom Outbuilding. Near Walmart, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to Interstates. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call William Barnes to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program. Seller will make no repairs. Sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding.