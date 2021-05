Please Take Notice that Joanta Domini has requested a variance with the City of Newcastle Board of Adjustment. Ms. Domini requests a variance on behalf the owner of the Sundowner Inn to install a handicap ramp in the front yard setback of the building which is located on lot 24 of block T of the County Clerks Addition addressed as 451 W. Main, Newcastle, Wyoming. Pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Newcastle, Wyoming, a stairway, of which the ramp is comparable to, may project no more than 3-1/2 feet into the front yard setback in a C-1 Zoning District in which the planned installation is to be located.