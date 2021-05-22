newsbreak-logo
SafeBlast (BLAST): An Autonomous Yield And Liquidity Generation Protocol

POINCIANA, Fla., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Florida, USA, SafeBlast is a platform for autonomous yields and liquid generation procedures. It is referred to as one of the best providers in the industry because of its unique nature. Wherever a purchase or sales transaction of the token is complete, the accumulative supply goes down, and as a result, HODlers scoop returns. BLAST operates on a unique supply model where its current supply decreases gradually every day. Along with that any other digital transaction that generates liquidity gets into a lock-in period automatically of up to 5 years.

How it Works:

Blast operates by deducting roughly around 10 % for every transaction that takes place on its platform. The division comes into two distinct segments, that is, "rewards and liquidity." The Reward segment attracts a 5 % transaction fee distributed to any other digital wallet that retains SafeBLAST based on a given percentage. Now, it's important to note that the more SafeBLAST a user has, the more the returns at the end of the day, and lets typically receive a higher percentage for burn-outs. Besides this, SafeBLAST comes with another crucial segment known as LP Generation, referred to by many as "Liquidity." This segment attracts a fee of 5 % for every transaction completed or a deposit made in the PancakeSwap liquidity pool. Deposits made here also come with a lock-in period of 5 years.

How to Buy SafeBLAST:

Downloading SafeBLAST is easy. A detailed guide for the same is disclosed in the next segment. First, Download Metatask or TrustWallet and set up a wallet. After that, head on to Pancakeswap and click on the "Connect" button. Simply copy the SafeBlast token address and then navigate to click on the settings button available on the right-top of the Pancakeswap interface. Set slippage to 11 %. After this, the user is certified to deposit funds. Just input the amounts and click on Swap. Most importantly, remember to have sufficient BNB or any other asset to swap for additional charges. For more details refer to SafeBLAST's official page.

Upcoming Events

SafeBLAST is very active in terms of events and announcements, and it has many significant events coming up soon. This comprises all partnerships with financial entities and blockchain companies. These partnerships will aid in the overall promotion of BLAST exchange in the global crypto market. Similarly, there are first and second marketing campaigns, exchange listings, give back programs, and promotional video launches among the many important events the company is looking forward to shortly. In their Q4, the Non-Fungible Token service will be launched soon for the client's best experience. Furthermore, another event dubbed AMA is set for June 7 th, 2021, at 3 PM UTC.

As part of their marketing campaigns, SafeBLAST anticipates using the most suitable methods to reach its clients. Much consideration will be put on programs like Airdrop and bounty campaigns since they are the best methods in the current crypto space. Additionally, the company will also offer free tokens throughout the events.

Fast and Secure

Apart from meeting crypto transaction needs, SafeBLAST also exists to solve problems emerging in the crypto marketplace. There are plights such as interoperability issues of concern, costlier transaction charges, delayed transactions due to slow processing capacity, and the ongoing global mining chip shortage which has forced companies such as Riot Blockchain, Inc. to pay 50% more for mining model that is less advanced than the ones it bought last year. While that's the case, SafeBLAST has come up with long-lasting solutions to ensure customer satisfaction. Its platform provides users with high levels of interoperability, fewer fees, and a fast and secure channel for transactional processes. This is what also helps SafeBLAST stay unique in the crypto space.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeblast-blast-an-autonomous-yield-and-liquidity-generation-protocol-301297251.html

SOURCE SafeBLAST

