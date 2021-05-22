newsbreak-logo
Nevada's Safety Consultation And Training Section Awards Maxton Manufacturing Company With Top Safety Honor

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recently recognized Maxton Manufacturing Company for successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is Maxton's third SHARP renewal. The company continues to prove its dedication to keeping its workplace and employees safe and healthy.

"Maxton is committed to promoting and maintaining a long-term successful safety culture," said Kirk Muller, production manager at Maxton. "We take great pride in achieving our third SHARP recertification and are grateful to our employees for all their support and involvement in promoting and maintaining a safe work environment. We also thank Pro Group Management Safety Services for their expertise and assistance in realizing this accomplishment."

Maxton is part of an elite group of businesses that have successfully entered the SHARP program by maintaining exemplary safety and health protocol. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Maxton once again proves that it is dedicated to fostering a culture of safety for its employees," said Todd Schultz, chief administrative officer for SCATS. "Maxton has worked hard for several years to ensure safety is a top priority in the company, and it shows when you look at the company's multiple SHARP certifications."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a three-year exemption from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered by SCATS free of charge, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS' top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. For more information visit: 4safenv.state.nv.us.

Media Contact: Jancy Ulch, KPS3, jancy@kps3.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevadas-safety-consultation-and-training-section-awards-maxton-manufacturing-company-with-top-safety-honor-301297250.html

SOURCE Nevada SCATS

