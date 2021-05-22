newsbreak-logo
Cullman County, AL

Nominations open for PALS beautification awards

By Tyler Hanes
The Cullman Times
 4 days ago
The Cullman County People Against A Littered State committee is accepting nominations for its annual beautification awards until Friday, May 28.

Any business is eligible for a beautification award, and Cullman County residents can nominate their own business or another business that they believe is making Cullman a more beautiful place to live.

PALS President Cherie Haney said PALS was unable to host its contest last year because of the pandemic, and she has received a lot of interested calls from residents who are looking forward to the awards returning for 2021.

“I think it’s going well,” she said.

Judging for the contest will be conducted by a panel of judges from outside of Cullman County, and the judging will be design, maintenance, general appearance, litter control and planting. The judges will only be looking at landscaping, not buildings or structural renovations.

Judges will be visiting nominated businesses during the first week of June, and winners will be named at the annual Beautification Awards ceremony and luncheon on June 16 at Camp Meadowbrook.

A $25 nomination fee is required with each entry, and each nominee will receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon.

A nomination form for the beautification award can be found at cullmantimes.com or by contacting Haney at cherriehaney@bellsouth.net or 256-531-4222.

Nomination forms and fees should be sent to:

Cullman County PALS

P.O. Box 1935, Cullman, AL 35056

