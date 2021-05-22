People Are ‘Floored’ By the Amount of Dirt and Hair This Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Having a pet really is every bit as good as they say it is—until it’s time to clean up after them. The unconditional love we get from our cats and dogs is mutual, don’t get us wrong, but we really could do without the tumbleweeds of hair everywhere. This is especially true after finishing up a deep clean session, only to see stray hairs immediately floating on top of the hardwood floor or clinging to the carpet.