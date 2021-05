Earlier this year, I warned that prices could rise. Those fears came to fruition in April, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures what people pay for all goods and. services, jumped by 4.2% from a year ago. It was the strongest annual increase since 2008. The core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, increased by 3% from a year ago, a nearly 30-year high. Let’s not conflate this report with the Colonial Pipeline issue – the reporting period for the April CPI occurred PRIOR to that shutdown.