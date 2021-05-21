Kindred struggles: Black America’s enduring solidarity with Palestine

There is a rising tide of righteous and relentless resistance by Palestinians to Israeli apartheid and occupation, and Black people and others around the world are increasingly speaking up and actively standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their liberation struggle. It is a central moral mandate of the sacred teachings of our ancestors that we must bear witness to truth and set the scales of justice in their proper place, especially with rightful and righteous concern for the vulnerable, the downtrodden, the disempowered, and the oppressed. Thus, as Dr. Martin Luther King phrased it concerning the war against Vietnam, we are compelled to bring Palestine “into the field of our moral vision,” our moral concern and our moral commitment to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their liberation struggle. In this month of his coming into being, I pay homage to Haji Malcolm X, fierce freedom fighter and our noble witness to the world, who stood up early in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.