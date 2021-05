More than 100,000 people are demanding Marjorie Taylor Greene’s removal from Congress after she compared the Covid mask mandate to the Holocaust. The elected official from Georgia’s 14th congressional district has defended her controversial comments, despite widespread criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. The Auschwitz Memorial was the latest organisation to urge the congresswoman to tone down the dangerous rhetoric. The comments Greene is being criticised for were made on a podcast with the Christian Broadcasting Network on 20 May.“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold...