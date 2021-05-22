newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By RENATA BRITO and BERNAT ARMANGUÉ
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X763K_0a7vK2HJ00

CEUTA, Spain — (AP) — Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up.

For many “Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

But when relations hit a two-decade low this week over Spain's help to one of Morocco's top enemies, “Ceutis" confronted the sudden arrival of thousands of African migrants with sympathy, concern and in some cases hostility.

In one neighborhood, Muslim women, moved by the plight of young Moroccan men, gathered in a traditional house to sort out and distribute donated clothes. They also cooked food and offered migrants sleeping in the streets a place to shower.

The women said the migrants could be their children — and that their plight brought memories of past times when the migrant flow was in the opposite direction.

“I remember my mother telling me they were migrating too, people didn’t have anything to eat and were going to Morocco," said 75-year-old Aisha Ali Mohammed, who was among those sorting through garments. “Now they are migrating here.”

Dozens of migrants gathered for respite outside of Nawal Ben Chalout's family home, where she had shifted around to give shelter to three young men.

"The boys are very confused, very scared, I talk to them and they ask for food," Ben Chalout said, adding that her neighbors were also opening their doors to offer a place to sleep and eat. "Sometimes they don’t even want food. They have questions, they want information.”

A dozen Ceuta residents and migrants attended the funeral Saturday of a Moroccan teenager who died on May 17 while trying to swim across the border from Morocco with thousands of other migrants and asylum-seekers.

Members of the local Muslim community washed the victim’s body, wrapped it in white shrouds and chanted prayers before burying it in a Ceuta cemetery according to religious customs.

Solidarity with migrants in Ceuta has not been unanimous. Several migrants spoke of attacks by groups of locals at night as they slept in the streets or fields.

Fouad, an Algerian man who was in Morocco and crossed into Ceuta earlier this week, said armed men woke him up pointing a gun at him. They beat him and others with a stick, used pepper spray on him and took his phone and money.

One migrant was taken to hospital after the beating, said Fouad, who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisal and deportation.

Of the 8,000 migrants who arrived in just 48 hours in the city of 85,000, Spanish authorities have since expelled 7,000 to Morocco. The Spanish government says around 800 of those who remain in Ceuta are minors.

The migrant influx was a reminder of the inequality between the two sides. While per capita gross domestic product in 2019 was $30,000 on the Spanish side, it drops to $3,200 across the border, according to the World Bank.

But the bustling businesses of Spain's Ceuta and Fnideq, the closest Moroccan town, have taken a big hit during the pandemic. With the border closed, over 30,000 workers who used to commute across it daily have been jobless for much of the past year.

Even before the pandemic hit, nationalist voices in Rabat were reviving old claims on Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's second coastal enclave in North Africa.

That has fueled anti-Moroccan sentiment in Ceuta, a feeling tapped into by Spain's new far-right party Vox, which became the city's most popular party in Spain's 2019 vote.

Vox has referred to the influx of migrants as an “invasion," but the term has been also used by some conservatives, including the autonomous city's president, Juan Jesús Vivas.

His government said more than half of the city's children skipped school on Tuesday because their parents feared instability in the streets and some shops closed, fearing looting from cashless migrants.

But Fouad and others directed their anger at the Moroccan government for using them as pawns in the diplomatic impasse with Spain.

The government in Rabat has denied that it loosened border control to allow the migrants to cross, blaming it on the weather and the post-Ramadan “exhaustion” of its border guards. It has also criticized Spain for providing COVID-19 treatment to Brahim Ghail, the head of the Polisario Front that is fighting to make Western Sahara independent of Morocco, which annexed it in the 1970s.

“This was not improvised, it was planned. Morocco benefits by sending us,” said an 18-year-old Moroccan who crossed into Ceuta and feared deportation if his identity was published. “We are Morocco’s experiment, we are like lab rats."

The man told how he had lost his mother years ago in a stampede at the Ceuta border, where many women earned their living as porters before authorities closed the border.

Many from Morocco said they wanted to reach mainland Spain to find work and stability. Yaser, a 26-year-old from Tetouan, said those he knew brought skills and education with them.

“We have boys with lots of education, baccalaureates, lots of diplomas, but they don’t have work,” he said. “That is the basis of all the problems, work, rights, good life ... that is all people want.”

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatings#Deportation#Ramadan#Border Control#Muslims#Armed Men#Ceuta#Ap#Ceuta#European#Solidarity#Algerian#The World Bank#Anti Moroccan#The Polisario Front#African Migrants#Shelter#Cashless Migrants#People#Muslim Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationNews4Jax.com

Spain offers to speak for Morocco at EU amid migration spat

MADRID – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that Spain is an ally of Morocco, and Madrid will defend both countries' common interests at the European Union, in remarks that came a week after bilateral relations dipped to a decades-old low over migration and Western Sahara. Spain has provided medical...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

After Ceuta surge, Spain's regions agree to house 200 young migrants

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will transfer some 200 unaccompanied Moroccan children from its North African enclave of Ceuta to other regions after a surge in migration overwhelmed the city’s infrastructure, stoking tensions between Madrid and Rabat. Around 8,000 people swam into Ceuta or clambered over the border fence early last...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Hundreds of child migrants crammed into warehouses in Ceuta

Hundreds of children and teenagers are crammed into warehouses or sleeping rough in city parks in the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta as their fate remains up in the air days after thousands of migrants arrived in the city. 8,000 migrants last week crossed into the seven-square mile territory...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Woman volunteer in Spain abused online for hugging exhausted migrant

Video of a Red Cross volunteer embracing a sobbing, exhausted migrant who swam from Morocco to Spain’s North African enclave Ceuta touched many.However, two days after it went viral on social media, Luna Reyes, the Red Cross worker, has closed her Twitter account after she was subjected to xenophobic and sexist abuse for hugging the man, thought to be Senegalese.The video emerged after about 8,000 Moroccans, including small children and entire families, poured through security fences at the border with Ceuta on Monday.“I don’t believe in any God, but I am sure that if I lived through the situations...
ImmigrationWSLS

Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

FNIDEQ – They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. They come from Morocco’s coastal towns, its mountainous east or even farther away — from sub-Saharan Africa. And they all converged on the border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life.
ImmigrationArkansas Online

Uncertainty greets weary migrants in Spain's African enclave

CEUTA, Spain -- Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. Social services for...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Young migrant uses plastic bottles to stay afloat as he tries to reach Ceuta

A boy has been seen using plastic bottles to stay afloat while out at sea trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. The child, who appears to be around 13 to 14 years old, appears to be crying while in the water around the city, which has seen a surge in migrant arrivals this week. Thousands have swum or climbed over a fence to make it onto European soil in recent days. Around 1,500 migrants who made the crossing into Ceuta from Morocco this week are believed to be children and teenagers. In devestating footage...
Immigrationeminetra.com

Spain is rushing to deport migrants from the African outpost Ceuta after 6,000 have plunged into a record border breach

Fnideq, Morocco — The Prime Minister of Spain vowed to “restore order” in the Ceuta outskirts of North Africa on Tuesday after a record 6,000 migrants arrived at the beach from Morocco, diplomatic tensions between Madrid and Rabat Was raised. The government said Spain had swiftly moved to send them back as authorities on the small peninsula were overwhelmed, with 2,700 people returning to Morocco by noon.
ImmigrationThe Christian Science Monitor

Why Spain is suddenly dealing with an African migrant surge

About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx, most of them swimming around breakwaters and across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. The surge has strained relations between Morocco and Spain, with...
ImmigrationBBC

Ceuta migrants: The photos that captured Spain's attention

Photos have been shared in Spain showing the human side of the migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta this week. Some 8,000 people including children swam or waded around the border fence to enter Spanish territory from Morocco. Thousands were later returned to Morocco. 'I said goodbye...
ImmigrationPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

African migrants fight 'slave-like' conditions in Italy

Some 13,000 migrants, mainly from Africa, have landed in Italy so far this year — three times the number from the same period in 2020. The struggle for migrants doesn't end when they reach European shores. Senior Producer Adam Raney reports from southern Italy on how migrant farmworkers are fighting for visibility and better working conditions amid the pandemic.