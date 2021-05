May 22—ONALASKA — The Central High School baseball team took advantage of errors and used strong pitching to earn a 4-1 MVC win at Onalaska on Friday. Dylan Lapic allowed only one run on four hits and struck out seven in six innings for the RiverHawks (6-1, 4-1), who have won six in a row since losing their season-opener. Mason Elston allowed just one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.