NFL Legend Alan Page & Phillips to Auction Basquiat Works

By Staff
danspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. While not unheard of, it’s always fascinating when the art collector selling a particular artwork rivals the level of fame as the creator of said artwork. There’s an argument to be made that such is the case with Phillips’ recent announcement that two works by neo-expressionist icon Jean-Michel Basquiat from the collection of former Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice and NFL Hall of Famer Alan Page will be previewed at Phillips Southampton through May 31, before going up for auction on June 24.

