Hurricanes left as much mad as sad after double-overtime loss to Predators

Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

It was the kind of game that left everyone limp. Players, coaches, fans, referees, linesmen, certainly everyone in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Not Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour. He was incensed Friday after Game 3, after the Predators took a 5-4 victory in double overtime on Matt Duchene’s goal. He did not like the disparity in the penalties called, which included the only one whistled in either overtime: a hooking call against Canes defenseman Max Lajoie in the second OT.

