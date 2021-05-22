newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Drake’s Best TV Show References From Degrassi to Boy Meets World and More

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hip-hop and pop culture go hand in hand. In the early days, this relationship was a bit one-sided, but once rap took over the world, both sides have benefitted from coexisting and having their respective artists work together to create hit songs. When it comes to television, rappers love referencing their favorite shows, characters, actors and actresses as well as best episodes. Funny enough, Drake, a rap superstar who was a child actor before hip-hop fame, has name-dropped plenty of TV shows and their characters throughout his career, from his pre-So Far Gone era to more modern times. Here, XXL features a few of Drake's best bars about TV.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drizzy
Person
Santigold
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Juelz Santana
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Meets World#Pop Tv#Legendary Television#Television Shows#Best Episodes#Rappers#Hip Hop Fame#Funny#Love#Xxl#Hollywood Palladium#Dave Chappelle Live#Modern Times#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Recounts Witnessing Drake's Painful Fall On Stage

It was over 10 years ago when Drake was a babyfaced freshman in the game, Lil Wayne was still reigning supreme, and hip-hop was shifting in a new direction. In a post-Tha Carter III-world, Wayne was hosting shows in massive stadiums and arenas on several tours but nothing quite summed up the latter half of the mid-aughts like the America's Most Wanted tour which boasted acts like Jeezy and Soulja Boy for the line-up.
TV & Videosmy1043.net

Ellen’s TV Show Is Done

It’s the end of an era for Ellen DeGeneres. She’s announced the end of her long-running daytime talk show. Speaking to “The Hollywood Reporter,” the comedian and talk show host says the upcoming 19th season of “Ellen” will be her last. We told you before about the drama surrounding her show and the workplace misconduct allegations against Ellen, but she says that has nothing to do with her deciding to stop doing the show… her “instinct” just told her “it’s time.”
CelebritiesHastings Tribune

Dave Chappelle reveals he ‘used to buy weed’ off Idris Elba

Idris Elba just didn’t play a drug dealer on television — according to Dave Chappelle. The comedian says the Golden Globe Award-winning heartthrob sold him marijuana. During a marathon three-hour-plus interview with podcast superstar Joe Rogan, Chappelle discussed a variety of topics and shared some rarely known details about his celebrity friends.
MusicNME

Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey unveil new Black Star song on podcast with Dave Chappelle

Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, who perform together as Black Star, premiered a new song on The Midnight Miracle, a new podcast the two rappers are hosting with Dave Chappelle. The Midnight Miracle is the newest podcast on subscription service Luminary, debuting yesterday (May 11) with two episodes. The show was recorded during the annual Chappelle Summer Camp in Ohio last year. As Stereogum notes, the second episode, ‘Gladiator Circus World’, reveals a new untitled Black Star track.
CelebritiesHollywood.com

Nicki Minaj excites fans by re-releasing ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Happy Friday, Hollywooders! The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, has returned. After blowing up the internet and crashing the Crocs website earlier this week, Nicki Minaj is back this Friday with new music. The legendary rapper has finally put her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming...
TV & Videosimdb.com

We Reunited the Cast of Degrassi--And Drake's Not Gonna Want to Miss It

Before Aubrey Graham went by his now-legendary middle name, Drake, he was first known to many TV viewers as Jimmy Brooks. The Canadian rapper famously got his start in the entertainment industry by playing the basketball star on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2009. As history goes, he went on to release five studio albums and earn 47 Grammy nominations, of which he won four. Through it all, his former co-stars have been cheering him on from the sidelines, and now, 12 years after Drake wrapped his time on the revival, Degrassi Community School is back in session! The cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation has come together once more for a very special reason: to celebrate...
New York City, NYNew York Post

The 10 best streaming TV shows to tune into for music

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Whether it’s classic Donna Summer tracks on “Pose,” ’80s gems from the Police and Cyndi Lauper on “Stranger Things,” or “Bridgerton” putting a classical spin on Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, music plays a key role in setting the scenes on our favorite TV shows.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Teases New Music From "Certified Lover Boy"

Is it almost time for the release of Certified Lover Boy? Drake's upcoming studio album, which was originally supposed to drop back in January, has been on the back burner ever since the rapper revealed that he was recovering from knee surgery, needing an extra few months to get himself back in tip-top shape. He took over the charts when he released Scary Hours 2 and it's inevitable that he'll command the top spot when he comes through with CLB. After last night, it looks like we might be in for some more new music coming soon.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Best and worst talk shows in TV history

The first episode of “The Joe Franklin Show” was filmed in a dingy New York City basement in 1961. The series, which remained on the air until 1993, is among the first (and longest-running) talk shows in the U.S. While it never achieved national syndication, the show is nonetheless a cultural institution.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Drake’s Son Showed Up to Support His Dad This Weekend

Last night, Drake’s son Adonis made a public appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, where he stood tucked behind his dad’s legs during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Decade. Drake actually took the stage flanked by the entirety of his OVO crew (plus his mom and dad), an entourage big enough to play a pickup game of basketball against each other. It feels like we haven't seen a rapper and his full team haven't taken a stage en masse like this since the Source Awards days. And while OVO technically presented him with the award—with a speech from Drake's manager Future—to make the event a genuine family affair, that didn't stop Drake from calling in the big guns and enlisting his bestie LeBron to narrate a dramatic clip summarizing his decade fo dominance. And yet, Adonis stole the show.
Musicmilwaukeesun.com

Drake, Pink, The Weeknd Win Big at Billboard Music Awards

NEW YORK - It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards: Pink twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her daughter, and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honor alongside his 3-year-old son. Drake, who extended his record as the most decorated winner...
MusicNME

Watch BTS perform ‘Butter’ at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS have given the live debut of their latest single ‘Butter’ for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. ‘Butter’ arrived earlier this month and is the K-pop group’s second all-English single, following on from ‘Dynamite’ in August last year. The performance was recorded from their native Seoul. Watch the performance below:
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, set in zombie-infested Las Vegas, is available to stream on Netflix today as well as a host of other new content including Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and Amazon Prime’s Solos. With appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and others, this week’s streaming guide provides an intimate portrayal of mental health, loss and human connection during times of separation. Use our latest streaming guide to take you into the weekend on a high (and rather introspective) note.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Parade

Started From the Bottom, Now He's Here! 55 of Drake's Best Quotes and Lyrics

Drake was honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as Artist of the Decade for the 2010s, an honor previously granted to Eminem (2000s) and Mariah Carey (1990s). The prolific rapper-singer started out on Degrassi (when we knew him as Aubrey Graham) as well as the bottom, and now he’s clearly enjoying his reign at the top, but also spends a great deal of time mulling over how to stay there. “I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong but tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right,” he said at the ceremony on May 24, 2021.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Chappelle Talks Not Following The Money In Hollywood And How His Instincts Led Him To Bradley Cooper And A Star Is Born

In recent years, Dave Chappelle has given viewers some insight into his love-hate relationship with Hollywood; as if his abrupt exit from Chappelle’s Show wasn’t the definitive answer. While some ponder the comedian’s potential Hollywood career, he never really wanted that. When it comes to his career trajectory, the legendary comedian talked about not following the money and how his instincts led to his role in 2018's A Star is Born.