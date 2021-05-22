The 2021 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk Is Still On, For Now

The Mackinaw Bridge Authority gave us all some great news this week when they announced that the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk was still on. The Labor Day bridge walk is a staple in Michigan, but with the pandemic last year, the bridge walk was cancelled. There had been a few changes to the bridge walk in the last couple of years for safety concerns. The changes made it harder for people to actually participate, but they were in the best interest of people walking. I think we are all just so happy that the walk is back on that we will take what we can get.