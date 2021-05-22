newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The 2021 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk Is Still On, For Now

By Clay
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mackinaw Bridge Authority gave us all some great news this week when they announced that the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk was still on. The Labor Day bridge walk is a staple in Michigan, but with the pandemic last year, the bridge walk was cancelled. There had been a few changes to the bridge walk in the last couple of years for safety concerns. The changes made it harder for people to actually participate, but they were in the best interest of people walking. I think we are all just so happy that the walk is back on that we will take what we can get.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Mackinac Bridge#The Walk#Michiganders#The Bridge Authority#Downtown Mackinac#Walkers#Walking#St Ignace#Public Traffic#This Week#July#Happy#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Traffic9&10 News

Mackinac Bridge Enters Busy Season For Maintenance And Traffic

As traffic picks up on the Mackinac Bridge this summer so does the work to maintain it. Seaway Painting is wrapping up five seasons devoted to stripping and repainting the bridge. The Mackinac Bridge Authority’s maintenance staff is on the bridge replacing pieces of the original decking, repairing deck joints,...
Mackinaw City, MIabc12.com

Mackinac Bridge asks for patience as tourism season begins

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The unofficial start to Michigan’s tourism season means traffic will increase on the Mackinac Bridge. The authority that manages the five-mile bridge between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas is asking for patience around work zones and the toll booths. Seaway Painting is wrapping up a...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Why is Genesee County Near The Bottom of Michigan Vaccination Rates?

Flint, and Genesee County remain one of the lowest vaccinated areas in Michigan according to the GCHD. The news about high rates of vaccine hesitancy in Genesee County come from a recent survey done by the Protect Michigan Commission. They used the survey to get a gauge of how willing people in our area are to get vaccinated. The study showed that Genesee County, and stretching into the thumb have some of the highest vaccine hesitancy rates in the state.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Michigan Grant Giving Flint $10,000 To Aid With Tire Cleanup

Flint has had issues with illegal tire dumping this year, and now Michigan is stepping up to help take care of the problem. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley recently partnered up with Crime Stoppers to offer a $2k reward to catch the people responsible for dumping tires illegally in Flint. The fight against blight has been front and center in Flint this year. Mayor Neeley has earmarked $2 Million for blight removal, and now has more money from the state to help specifically with tire removal.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Bridge Walk canceled for 2021

SAULT STE. MARIE — The International Bridge Walk & Bicycle Parade has been cancelled for 2021, as announced in a press release early Thursday afternoon. “There was no discussion with regard to delaying or moving the walk to a different date,” said Tony Haller, executive director of the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce. “The parties involved with making the decision were the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce (Sault, Michigan), Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce (Sault, Canada) and the International Bridge Administration. The decision was unanimous and made due to the ongoing border closure mandate by both U.S. and Canada.”
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

Walk Across A 75-Foot Suspension Bridge On Kankakee River Trail In Illinois

Kankakee River State Park is located near the village of Bourbonnais in Kankakee County just south of Chicago. With 4,000 acres spanning across both sides of the Kankakee River, the park is open to many recreational activities throughout the year including hiking, biking, fishing, cross-country skiing, camping, boating, horseback riding, and more. It’s quite a […] The post Walk Across A 75-Foot Suspension Bridge On Kankakee River Trail In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mackinac County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Special Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

The fate of this year’s Mackinac Bridge Walk relies on an online meeting next week. Hosted by the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the meeting is open to the public and scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams and will be livestreamed. Comments can be submitted online prior to or during the event, as the local residents will help decide if the bridge wall take place this Labor Day.
Flint, MImycitymag.com

“Walk With Us” Day of Service

Join Genesee County Sheriff’s Department for its first annual “Walk With Us” day of service on Sunday, May 30, 2021!. This event is designed to strengthen the Flint and Greater Flint community. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department started the “Walk with Us” journey May 30, 2020. Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson experienced a defining moment in Flint Township, where an angry crowd had gathered to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN a few days earlier.
O'neill, NENews Channel Nebraska

Ninth day of cross-state hike 'Walk the Walk'

O'NEILL, Neb. -- A few weeks ago, we told you about two men walking across Nebraska to honor Highway 20's designation as a Medal of Honor Highway. On Wednesday, the ninth day of walking, we caught up with them. "We see people coming out of the woodwork," Daryl Harrison said...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Michigan Expected to Ease up on COVID-19 Restrictions

For months and months, we've been seeing people on social media screaming about how Gov. Whitmer needs to open up the state. Well, I think we are one step closer to that actually happening, or at least I hope that's going to be the case. Trust me, I want this state opened back up like everyone else.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

More barges sit still on I-40 bridge awaiting timeline on reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re into day three of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge closure, after a crack was found in one of the bridge’s support beams Tuesday afternoon. Below the bridge, shipping vessels and their barges have tripled since river traffic was closed, as well as vehicle traffic on the bridge.
Lansing, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Whitmer Strikes Down Rule She Violated at Lansing Bar

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration has struck down the very rule she violated at a Lansing bar this weekend limiting the number of people that can gather at a single table. The move comes about a day after the Michigan governor apologized for violating...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Looking for a Job? The State of Michigan is Hiring

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the State of Michigan is hiring. According to a Facebook post from Michigan.gov, they're looking to fill critical job openings across Michigan. They say the state offers "challenging work, competitive salaries, great benefits, career advancement and more." At this...
Saginaw, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

4 Shootings In Saginaw Within 24 Hours

Saginaw saw a spike in violence yesterday with four shootings being reported within 24 hours. Now, I'm from Flint and I'm no stranger to violence and things tend to get a bit more violent as the summer heat picks up. More people are out in the streets which means more opportunities for violence. But 4 shootings with 24 hours? I feel like there's more to the story here.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Michigan Ticks Are Going to Be Brutal This Year

I feel like every year around this time, we're telling you about how bad tick season is going to be. I wasn't even going to tackle the topic this time around because it feels like it's been pretty bad the past few years and we're kind of expecting it but after doing a little research I found out that ticks are already extremely bad this year and this is the reason why.