The V6-powered version of the compact sport sedan has more than enough power for enjoyable driving. Since when did all sport sedans also have to be muscle cars?. The 2021 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport is a delightful four-door compact, beautiful to look at, extremely comfortable and a joy to drive. But some reviewers claim its 3.5-liter V6 is underpowered. They argue the IS 500 is better because its 5.0-liter V8 is more powerful.