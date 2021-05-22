newsbreak-logo
Kent, OH

Lifesaving Ravenna (OH) House Fire Rescue Captured on Police Body Camera

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21—Flames were spreading across the mulch on the side of 424 Harvest Drive when Ravenna Police Sgt. Cris Coy arrived at the scene. Footage from his body camera showed that the fire had consumed about half of the home already, thick smoke pouring out of windows and doorways. Just feet from the burning mulch, Coy leaned down to a small basement window that had been broken out and urgently called to a woman trapped inside. Moments later, he and Officer Dominic Nicolino pulled her to safety.

