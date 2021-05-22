newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

Future of Clinton's CIEG campus uncertain

Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhQmh_0a7vIzl900

Editor’s note: This is an update of the Clinton Herald story published on page A1 of Friday’s online edition.

CLINTON — Just two years ago, the former Ashford University campus was bustling with student activity as the new home of Pangaea International Academy, where international students resided and attended classes.

Now that campus and its halls are quiet, a result of U.S law that limited the visas of the first students who attended there, and recruiting efforts to bring in future students stalled by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, according to school officials. Over time, Pangea’s students were transferred to classes at Bettendorf’s Rivermont Collegiate and Pangea’s halls went dark.

Today, the Clinton campus’s future remains unclear, Brian Clem, a Pangea school board member, acknowledged to the Clinton Herald on Friday. But, he said, the Confucius International Education Group, which owns the campus, is hopeful a recent reopening of visa offices in China, declining coronavirus case numbers and effective vaccines will lead students to Clinton for an international education.

Pangea’s history

The campus at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, opened as Pangaea International Academy in 2018, with the first students arriving there in the fall of that year. Students lived at the campus, which had been named the New Six Arts International Education Park, and also attended classes at Clinton High School.

But, Clem explained, CIEG’s operation has been hindered by U.S. law because foreign students were able to attend U.S. public schools for only one year. Without Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, Pangaea couldn’t issue I-20 forms, which are certificates of eligibility for nonimmigrant student status. Prospective international students use the forms to apply for visas to enter the United States.

Clem said that in the fall of 2019, CIEG made an agreement with Rivermont Collegiate to send its returning students there. Rivermont has SEVP certification and can issue I-20s. First-year international students attended Clinton High School, but returning students lived at New Six Arts in Clinton and commuted to Rivermont for classes.

At the same time, CIEG’s recruiting efforts to bring in new students were hindered in 2019 by U.S. trade wars with China. In December 2019, Rivermont announced that Pangaea International in Clinton would become the Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus. Then in 2020, COVID and resulting travel restrictions halted recruiting.

At the time of the original Pangea-Rivermont agreement, Rivermont officials described it as a unique partnership between an independent school, a public school and a U.S. and foreign-owned education group.”

As to where it stands today? “We were working on a longterm partnership with them,” Phillip Dunbridge, Rivermont director of admissions, told the Herald on Thursday, describing the partnership as something that “soon fell apart.”

“Originally, we weren’t supposed to start taking over that campus until that summer.” But CIEG was falling behind on bill payments, Dunbridge told the Herald. It wasn’t making needed repairs to the Clinton campus.

“So they asked us to step in sooner,” Dunbridge said. “We worked with them for about three months.”

Communication was difficult, and CIEG was not transferring funds to make repairs, said Dunbridge.

In the fall of 2020, Rivermont cut all ties with the Clinton campus, Dunbridge said. The Chinese students who had come to the U.S. through Pangaea International Academy became Rivermont students.

“We have about 20 this year, and 16 of them are graduating,” Dunbridge said. Four are making plans to return to Rivermont for their senior year.

“I was real hopeful that we could have gotten something going there,” Dunbridge said, but he has no local contact for CIEG and hasn’t heard from contacts in China.

Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy has heard nothing from the organization that collaborated with Clinton High School two years ago. “I’m not even sure who’s in charge right now,” DeLacy said Thursday.

But Clem disputes Dunbridge’s claims, saying that negotiations over their partnership are not over, that a meeting is even on the calendar for more discussion, and that if anyone has ended the negotiations it is Rivermont.

The New Six Arts International Education Park is assessed at over $7 million. According to tax records, annual taxes on the property are $325,820. CIEG hasn’t paid taxes due to Clinton County since April 2020 when it paid its Sept. 1, 2019 installment of $164,298 seven months late. CIEG is delinquent on its March 2020, September 2020 and March 2021 property tax payments as well as special assessments.

But, according to Clem, those unpaid taxes do not signal the end for Pangea and CIEG’s involvement in Clinton. In fact, he said CIEG is “not throwing in the white towel yet”.

He said the organization has to get through COVID and recruitment challenges and could use the help of the city of Clinton and the federal government to get the visas issued.

“We’re talking to parents everyday about what a wonderful, safe place Iowa and Clinton, Iowa are,” he said.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
377
Followers
82
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Clinton, IA
Education
Clinton County, IA
Government
Clinton, IA
Government
County
Clinton County, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Clinton, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Education#Recruiting#Ashford University#Campus Officials#U S Students#Foreign Students#Cieg#The Clinton Herald#Clinton High School#I 20 Forms#Sevp#I 20s#Covid#Pangea Rivermont#Chinese#Clinton School District#Bluff Blvd#U S Public Schools#Student Activity#School Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
Country
China
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Clinton student earns nursing degree

SOUIX CITY — Ann M. Mojeiko of Clinton was among nearly 220 students to receive degrees during Briar Cliff University's 90th commencement ceremony May 8 at the Tyson Events Center. The ceremony honored the University’s 2021 candidates for undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees. Mojeiko accepted a Master of Science in...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Landfill announces tire disposal rate changes

CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is announcing changes to its waste tire disposal rates on June 1, 2021. Tires must be recycled and may not be disposed in the garbage per Iowa code. Waste tire rates will be:. - Individual Car/Pickup Truck Tires Off Rim: $3...
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa Stateaudacy.com

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CCC Alumni Association presents Outstanding Awards

CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Alumni Association has been honoring those who have made “outstanding” contributions during the year. In 2021, the Alumni Association is celebrating the 40th year of honoring outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College. The 2021 Outstanding Awards this year are presented to:. Outstanding Business Associate...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's meetings

Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., library's lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#. Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting coade 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CITY OF CLINTON PART-TIME...

Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Clinton, Iowa for part-time Fixed-Route Driver. Applicants must have ability to obtain a valid Iowa CDL Class B License with air brake and passenger endorsements within three-weeks of hire and maintain it throughout employment; subject to a thorough background investigation; applicant also subject to a DOT physical exam including drug testing and functional-task capacity-testing. Duties involve transporting passengers within the City on the fixed routes, able to maintain a schedule, provide good customer service and providing maintenance support for the transit department. Requirements: high school diploma/GED; US citizen and Iowa resident upon employment. The City of Clinton is compliant with Iowa Smoke Free Act and smoking is prohibited by Iowa Code on any transit vehicle or public property/building. Applicants must be able to work a flexible schedule including early morning, daytime, evening and night hours and split shifts Monday – Sunday. Starting hourly wage is $18.604. Apply at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. 3rd Street, Clinton, Iowa. Applications must be received in the Clerk’s office by 4:30 P.M. on June 30, 2021. E.O.E.
Scott County, IAQuad-Cities Times

Column: Free at last -- but not so fast

The CDC, citing newly published peer-reviewed information, has relaxed guidance on mask use by individuals having completed their vaccination series plus 14 days. Evidence based and appropriate. There were important exclusions, including high-risk exposure settings where crowding can result in intense exposures over extended intervals (e.g. public transportation) or where transmission to critical workers and patients would be a problem (i.e. health care settings).
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

CDC's new advice on masking casts light on how people perceive COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

Danny Gatton pushed a shopping cart laden with bottles of Diet Mountain Dew and assorted snacks Friday morning. He wore a clearly visible grin. "I clapped when I heard what the CDC put out on masks," said the 68-year-old Gatton as he stood in the parking lot of the Bettendorf Hy-Vee on Devil's Glen Road. "I had COVID and I'm fully vaccinated -- but I always wore a mask in public just to be, you know, careful.