Future of Clinton's CIEG campus uncertain

Editor’s note: This is an update of the Clinton Herald story published on page A1 of Friday’s online edition.

CLINTON — Just two years ago, the former Ashford University campus was bustling with student activity as the new home of Pangaea International Academy, where international students resided and attended classes.

Now that campus and its halls are quiet, a result of U.S law that limited the visas of the first students who attended there, and recruiting efforts to bring in future students stalled by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, according to school officials. Over time, Pangea’s students were transferred to classes at Bettendorf’s Rivermont Collegiate and Pangea’s halls went dark.

Today, the Clinton campus’s future remains unclear, Brian Clem, a Pangea school board member, acknowledged to the Clinton Herald on Friday. But, he said, the Confucius International Education Group, which owns the campus, is hopeful a recent reopening of visa offices in China, declining coronavirus case numbers and effective vaccines will lead students to Clinton for an international education.

Pangea’s history

The campus at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, opened as Pangaea International Academy in 2018, with the first students arriving there in the fall of that year. Students lived at the campus, which had been named the New Six Arts International Education Park, and also attended classes at Clinton High School.

But, Clem explained, CIEG’s operation has been hindered by U.S. law because foreign students were able to attend U.S. public schools for only one year. Without Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, Pangaea couldn’t issue I-20 forms, which are certificates of eligibility for nonimmigrant student status. Prospective international students use the forms to apply for visas to enter the United States.

Clem said that in the fall of 2019, CIEG made an agreement with Rivermont Collegiate to send its returning students there. Rivermont has SEVP certification and can issue I-20s. First-year international students attended Clinton High School, but returning students lived at New Six Arts in Clinton and commuted to Rivermont for classes.

At the same time, CIEG’s recruiting efforts to bring in new students were hindered in 2019 by U.S. trade wars with China. In December 2019, Rivermont announced that Pangaea International in Clinton would become the Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus. Then in 2020, COVID and resulting travel restrictions halted recruiting.

At the time of the original Pangea-Rivermont agreement, Rivermont officials described it as a unique partnership between an independent school, a public school and a U.S. and foreign-owned education group.”

As to where it stands today? “We were working on a longterm partnership with them,” Phillip Dunbridge, Rivermont director of admissions, told the Herald on Thursday, describing the partnership as something that “soon fell apart.”

“Originally, we weren’t supposed to start taking over that campus until that summer.” But CIEG was falling behind on bill payments, Dunbridge told the Herald. It wasn’t making needed repairs to the Clinton campus.

“So they asked us to step in sooner,” Dunbridge said. “We worked with them for about three months.”

Communication was difficult, and CIEG was not transferring funds to make repairs, said Dunbridge.

In the fall of 2020, Rivermont cut all ties with the Clinton campus, Dunbridge said. The Chinese students who had come to the U.S. through Pangaea International Academy became Rivermont students.

“We have about 20 this year, and 16 of them are graduating,” Dunbridge said. Four are making plans to return to Rivermont for their senior year.

“I was real hopeful that we could have gotten something going there,” Dunbridge said, but he has no local contact for CIEG and hasn’t heard from contacts in China.

Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy has heard nothing from the organization that collaborated with Clinton High School two years ago. “I’m not even sure who’s in charge right now,” DeLacy said Thursday.

But Clem disputes Dunbridge’s claims, saying that negotiations over their partnership are not over, that a meeting is even on the calendar for more discussion, and that if anyone has ended the negotiations it is Rivermont.

The New Six Arts International Education Park is assessed at over $7 million. According to tax records, annual taxes on the property are $325,820. CIEG hasn’t paid taxes due to Clinton County since April 2020 when it paid its Sept. 1, 2019 installment of $164,298 seven months late. CIEG is delinquent on its March 2020, September 2020 and March 2021 property tax payments as well as special assessments.

But, according to Clem, those unpaid taxes do not signal the end for Pangea and CIEG’s involvement in Clinton. In fact, he said CIEG is “not throwing in the white towel yet”.

He said the organization has to get through COVID and recruitment challenges and could use the help of the city of Clinton and the federal government to get the visas issued.

“We’re talking to parents everyday about what a wonderful, safe place Iowa and Clinton, Iowa are,” he said.