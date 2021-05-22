newsbreak-logo
Man Dies in Livermore (CA) House Fire

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21—LIVERMORE — A man died in a house fire early Friday morning, officials said. The man’s name has not yet been released. A pet dog was also killed in the fire but no one else, including firefighters, were injured. The fire was reported about 5:09 a.m. Friday at a...

