The antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple by Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," revealed some unflattering details about the two companies. The three-week trial, which finished on Monday and is currently awaiting a ruling from the judge, led to some surprising — and in some cases, embarrassing — revelations, including concerning details about the biggest-ever iPhone hack in 2015 and how an email exchange between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney seems to indicate that Cook had trouble remembering who Sweeney is.