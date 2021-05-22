newsbreak-logo
Will the Yankees Promote Estevan Florial After Aaron Hicks' Wrist Surgery?

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeZks_0a7vIY7e00

NEW YORK — With Aaron Hicks out for the next several months, needing to undergo wrist surgery, New York has a void to fill in center field.

For now, Brett Gardner appears to be the solution. Gardner has started eight of the last nine games since Hicks was first sidelined with a torn sheath in his left wrist.

One long-term option, however, could be prospect Estevan Florial.

Florial was recently promoted to Triple-A after tearing it up in Double-A to start the season. Already on the 40-man roster, and a familiar face for this coaching staff, the organization's No. 10 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) is a logical choice.

That said, don't expect to see Florial in the Bronx just yet.

Moments after breaking the news that Hicks was undergoing surgery, Boone was asked about Florial and how the organization is weighing the prospect's readiness against a need for bodies at the big-league level.

"That's a balance you've got to strike, right?" Boone said. "You never want to bring anyone up here that you don't feel like is at least somewhat ready to take on that challenge, especially when you're talking about a player with Flo's potential and some of the lost seasons he's had the last couple of years."

He added that "nothing is imminent" with Florial when it comes to any possible promotion to the big-league level.

With no minor league season last year due to the pandemic, and injuries impacting his ability to stay on the field before that, Florial hasn't played in 100-plus games in a single season since 2017.

Florial has a chance with Triple-A to play everyday, developing into the player that this organization believes he can become. A few weeks ago, Boone called the outfielder "an All-Star-caliber talent" with all five tools.

"We're very comfortable with him as far as from a coaching staff standpoint. We've been with them a lot. We know him well," Boone said. "So, we'll cross that bridge if we have to at some point, but it's a balance that you have to strike and those are conversations you always have."

New York is reportedly in talks about a possible trade to acquire veteran outfielder Delino DeShields from the Rangers and could have a few other tricks up its sleeve with plenty of time before the Trade Deadline.

If the price is right, an external option would give Florial more time to develop in the minors without the pressure at the big-league level. After all, he's only 23.

Then again, with this team's propensity to have a slew of injuries, it's clear that Boone and all parties involved wouldn't hesitate to make the call if the situation presented itself.

Then again, with this team's propensity to have a slew of injuries, it's clear that Boone and all parties involved wouldn't hesitate to make the call if the situation presented itself.

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
75
Followers
192
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

